Yes Launching Their The Fragile Tour 2025 Tonight

(SRO) Today (October 1), influential and pioneering Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees YES launch their "The Fragile Tour 2025" in Wallingford, CT. At these "evening with Yes" shows, the progressive rock titans will perform their iconic early '70s album Fragile in its entirety along with classics cuts from their legendary body of work.
The band is excited to perform in front of a video wall featuring artwork by design visionary Roger Dean, whose longtime relationship with YES began with his design of the Fragile album. The animation of Dean's iconic YES logos and album artwork through the years brings his visuals into this decade. His art will be on display in the merch area at all the shows.
"The first time I watched the animations with the music was just incredible; it's wonderful that it was so much more powerful with both together," says Dean.
The multi-platinum album Fragile album features their signature songs "Roundabout," "Long Distance Runaround," and "Heart of the Sunrise." Marking the band's fourth studio album, it was released in the UK in November 1971 and in the US in January 1972. The "Fragile Tour" is regarded as a key moment is YES' history-it's when the band became a headline act in the US.
"All the band's albums had a unique feel and approach," reflects Steve Howe. "After 'The Yes Album,' so many things came together, with [co-producer] Eddie Offord steering the proceedings. While the band focused on only four main songs with full arrangements, each of us wrote and designed a solo piece, which was Bill [Bruford]'s great idea. It's fairly 'odd-ball,' but we were at the height of our creativity, determined for success." Howe adds: "It gave us confidence, further than our own in-stock belief, we'd crafted this unusual but noticeable musical twist to rock and what later became prog."
10/1 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre
10/2 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center
10/4 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
10/5 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre
10/7 Huntington, NY The Paramount
10/8 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre
10/9 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre
10/11 York, PA Appell Center for the Performing Arts
10/12 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak
10/14 Washington, DC Warner Theatre
10/16 Durham, NC Carolina Theatre
10/18 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
10/19 Ft Lauderdale, FL Broward Center, Au-Rene Theater
10/21 The Villages, FL Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center
10/22 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall
10/24 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
10/25 Memphis, TN Graceland Soundstage
10/27 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace
10/28 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre
10/30 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
10/31 Des Plaines, IL Des Plaines Theatre
11/1 St. Charles, IL The Arcada Theatre
11/3 Madison, WI The Orpheum Theater
11/4 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater
11/6 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre
11/7 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha
11/9 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
11/11 Mesa, AZ Mesa Arts Center
11/13 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater
11/14 Alpine, CA Viejas Casino
11/16 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
Michael Schenker Talks UFO And New Album On Ozzy's Boneyard
Rick Wakeman Shares 'Melancholia' Video
Rick Wakeman Completing Album Trilogy With 'Melancholia'
Yes Expand 'Fly From Here - Return Trip' For Special Super Deluxe Reissue
Guns N' Roses Plot Special Reissue- Nine Inch Nails Expand Peel It Back Tour With New North American Leg- 38 Special Score A Hit With Their Comeback Album- more
Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Trailer Released- New Found Glory Announce New Album 'Listen Up!'- more
Live: Rise Against Rock Chicago
A Tall 'Tail' from Kenya: The Giraffe Centre in Nairobi
Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker's My Years With UFO Tour Rocks Illinois
Guns N' Roses Plot Special Reissue
38 Special Score A Hit With Their Comeback Album 'Milestone'
Yes Launching Their The Fragile Tour 2025 Tonight
Blitz Vega Share 'Superbrain' Video
Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante To Fuel Riot Games' 2XKO
Lord Of The Lost Reveal 'One Of Us Will Be Next' Video
Nine Inch Nails Expand Peel It Back Tour With New North American Leg
The Get Up Kids' Matt Pryor Shares 'The Dishonesty' Video