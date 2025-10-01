Yes Launching Their The Fragile Tour 2025 Tonight

(SRO) Today (October 1), influential and pioneering Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees YES launch their "The Fragile Tour 2025" in Wallingford, CT. At these "evening with Yes" shows, the progressive rock titans will perform their iconic early '70s album Fragile in its entirety along with classics cuts from their legendary body of work.

The band is excited to perform in front of a video wall featuring artwork by design visionary Roger Dean, whose longtime relationship with YES began with his design of the Fragile album. The animation of Dean's iconic YES logos and album artwork through the years brings his visuals into this decade. His art will be on display in the merch area at all the shows.

"The first time I watched the animations with the music was just incredible; it's wonderful that it was so much more powerful with both together," says Dean.

The multi-platinum album Fragile album features their signature songs "Roundabout," "Long Distance Runaround," and "Heart of the Sunrise." Marking the band's fourth studio album, it was released in the UK in November 1971 and in the US in January 1972. The "Fragile Tour" is regarded as a key moment is YES' history-it's when the band became a headline act in the US.

"All the band's albums had a unique feel and approach," reflects Steve Howe. "After 'The Yes Album,' so many things came together, with [co-producer] Eddie Offord steering the proceedings. While the band focused on only four main songs with full arrangements, each of us wrote and designed a solo piece, which was Bill [Bruford]'s great idea. It's fairly 'odd-ball,' but we were at the height of our creativity, determined for success." Howe adds: "It gave us confidence, further than our own in-stock belief, we'd crafted this unusual but noticeable musical twist to rock and what later became prog."

10/1 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

10/2 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

10/4 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

10/5 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre

10/7 Huntington, NY The Paramount

10/8 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

10/9 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

10/11 York, PA Appell Center for the Performing Arts

10/12 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak

10/14 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

10/16 Durham, NC Carolina Theatre

10/18 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

10/19 Ft Lauderdale, FL Broward Center, Au-Rene Theater

10/21 The Villages, FL Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

10/22 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall

10/24 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

10/25 Memphis, TN Graceland Soundstage

10/27 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace

10/28 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

10/30 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

10/31 Des Plaines, IL Des Plaines Theatre

11/1 St. Charles, IL The Arcada Theatre

11/3 Madison, WI The Orpheum Theater

11/4 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater

11/6 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

11/7 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha

11/9 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

11/11 Mesa, AZ Mesa Arts Center

11/13 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

11/14 Alpine, CA Viejas Casino

11/16 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

Related Stories

Michael Schenker Talks UFO And New Album On Ozzy's Boneyard

Rick Wakeman Shares 'Melancholia' Video

Rick Wakeman Completing Album Trilogy With 'Melancholia'

Yes Expand 'Fly From Here - Return Trip' For Special Super Deluxe Reissue

News > Yes