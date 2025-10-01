Zac Brown Band Expands LOVE & FEAR At Sphere In Las Vegas

(JPR) Zac Brown Band is set to bring their one-of-a-kind Southern rock and Country soul to Sphere in Las Vegas this winter with their "Love & Fear" show at the revolutionary venue - with two new shows just added.

The eight-show limited engagement kicks off Friday, December 5 (sold out), and will mark the world premiere of the band's highly anticipated new album, Love & Fear, with select songs performed live on opening night alongside their classic, beloved hits. "Love & Fear" will continue at Sphere for three additional sold out December dates on December 6, 12 and 13, and on January 9 and 10, in addition to the newly added dates on January 16 and 17.

Four tracks from the forthcoming album have already been released including "I Ain't Worried About It," "Let It Run (feat. Snoop Dogg)," "Butterfly (feat. Dolly Parton)," and "Give It Away."

Described by Zac as a deeply personal and transformative experience, the unprecedented show will offer a rare glimpse into his life like never before - a behind-the-scenes look at the journey that shaped him. From heartbreak and hardship to growth and redemption, the performance will reflect a constant evolution, both as an artist and as a person. This is not just a Zac Brown Band concert; it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience that blends raw storytelling with the chart-topping hits fans know and love, marking a powerful new chapter for the band.

"Bringing our new album Love & Fear to Sphere in Las Vegas is a dream come true," says Zac. "It's my masterpiece so far. This show is the story of my life that I have never shared, a journey through my imagination, music and stories that have defined who I am. All of this brought to life in the incredible immersive environment of Sphere. It will be a unique experience where you can really feel every note, every word, right there with us. We can't wait to share it with the fans."

Zac Brown Band will utilize Sphere's next generation technologies to blend music, visuals, and storytelling in a way fans have never experienced before. The venue features the world's highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

The limited engagement will celebrate the release of Love & Fear, Zac Brown Band's seventh full-length studio album and their most personal to date. Blending their signature harmonies and musicianship with raw emotion and introspection, the project explores duality, healing, and the human experience - themes that come to life in powerful new ways within Sphere's fully immersive environment. The 13-track album features special guests Snoop Dogg, Dolly Parton, and Marcus King and will be available at all DSPs and streaming services on Friday, December 5.

With a genre-defying catalog spanning rock, country, bluegrass, reggae, and pop, Zac Brown Band has earned three GRAMMY Awards, sold more than 10 million albums, and headlined stadiums and amphitheaters across the globe. Now, they join the elite ranks of legendary artists to play Sphere.

Zac Brown Band: Love & Fear at Sphere in Las Vegas

Friday, December 5 (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, December 6 (SOLD OUT)

Friday, December 12 (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, December 13 (SOLD OUT)

Friday, January 9

Saturday, January 10

Friday, January 16

Saturday, January 17

