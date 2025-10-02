Austin Meade Shares New Single 'BAD DAYS'

(The Syndicate) Austin Meade releases "BAD DAYS," a cathartic glimpse into the ups and downs of everyday life. Molded by red dirt, grunge, nostalgia, melody, and the raw spirit of vintage rock, his new album ALMOST FAMOUS (due out November 7 via Snakefarm) features songs as unfiltered as a voice memo, honest anthems for outsiders navigating the weird, beautiful chaos of real life.

"'BAD DAYS' is a feel good jam and straight to the point," said Meade. "I had the title line written out for a while and finally decided to put it to use. Threw a little southern attitude in with a heavy breakdown, and the song grew wings. Took a little courage to show this to my wife...but she loves it. I can't wait to hear folks singing this one back to us at shows. Crank up 'BAD DAYS' for your girlfriend and let me know what she says."

Recorded between a Nashville garage and Meade's spare-bedroom studio in Texas, ALMOST FAMOUS is an anthemic, personal collection that captures him as a young music veteran with plenty to say and nothing to prove. Unfiltered and humorous, the album nods to everything from front-porch Bush Light binges to his grandma's watchful eye, yet beneath the sarcasm runs a deep thread of identity, anxiety, and purpose.

The album's title comes from a joke that turned into the debut song of this record. "I'd be out somewhere and somebody would go, 'Hey, are you Austin Meade-or do you just look like him?'" he laughs. "So I started joking, 'Yeah, I'm almost famous.' Then we wrote the song, and it just poured out. It's loud, loose, self-deprecating, and basically my whole life in three and a half minutes." The track is followed by the sweet, nostalgic love story of "HONEY DO YA," marking the two singles released ahead of the album.

For all the labels-country, rock, Red Dirt, alternative-Meade remains uninterested. "Some days we're the country band at a rock fest, some days we're the rock band at a country fest," he says. "But we always sound like us." No affectation, no costume, just a hard-working songwriter with a beat-up guitar, a sharp tongue, and a big heart.

A seasoned live performer with over 450+ shows under his belt, Meade has earned a reputation for high-energy, electrifying performances, from dive bars to major stages, sharing bills with Sevendust, Godsmack, I Prevail, ZZ Top, and Treaty Oak Revival. SPIN observed an "in-the-moment freedom" in his sets, where strangers singing together become part of the shared experience that fuels Meade's relentless drive.

Austin Meade will continue his fall tour, performing high-energy, unfiltered shows across the country. New dates run from October 25 through December 12, with two additional shows in 2026 - more to come.

TOUR DATES [TICKETS].

10/09 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex*

10/10 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory*

10/11 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory*

10/15 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades*

10/16 - Paso Robles, CA @ BarrelHouse Brewing Co.*

10/17 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues*

10/18 - West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour*

10/19 - Bakersfield, CA @ Speakeasy Bar And Grill

10/23 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater*

10/24 - Mesa, AZ @ Denim & Diamonds*

10/25 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre*

10/26 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

11/01 - Helotes, TX @ John T. Floore Country Store

11/05 - Huntsville, AL @ Furniture Factory Bar & Grill #

11/06 - Bristol, TN @ Stockyard #

11/07 - Dunn, NC @ Bird's Nest Listening Room #

11/08 - Winchester, VA @ The Monument #

11/09 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center #

11/11 - Toronto, ON, Canada @ Horseshoe Tavern #

11/13 - Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop #

11/14 - Lakewood, OH @ The Winchester #

11/15 - West Chicago, IL @ The WC Social Club #

11/16 - Bloomington, IL @ Six Strings Club #

11/18 - Iowa City, IA @ Giovannie & The Hired Guns & Austin Meade †

11/20 - Minot, ND @ The Original †

11/21 - Rapid City, SD @ The Park †

11/22 - Sioux Falls, SD @ The Alliance †

11/23 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre †

11/25 - Little Rock, AR @ The Rev Room †

12/05 - Huntsville, TX @ Jolly Fox Club

12/11 - Odessa, TX @ Ector County Coliseum =

2026 DATES:

01/03 - New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

02/14 - Manhattan, KS @ The Hat

* with Pecos & The Rooftops

# with Elvie Shane

† with Giovannie & The Hired Guns

= with Treaty Oak Revival

Related Stories

Austin Meade Shares 'Honey Do Ya' Video

Austin Meade Returns To His Roots With 'Almost Famous' Video

Austin Meade Hitting The Road With Dirty Honey

Austin Meade Completes Video Trilogy With 'Rose Romance'

News > Austin Meade