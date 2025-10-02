Charlotte de Witte Teams With Comma Dee For 'The Heads That Know'

(GA) Right after taking home the No.1 Techno DJ award for the sixth year in a row, and breaking into the DJ Mag poll's top 10 for the first time to claim the No. 9 spot, Belgian star Charlotte de Witte reached the dance stratosphere and releases her new single "The Heads that Know" feat. Comma Dee.

It's the final LP single to keep excitement building before her self-titled debut album Charlotte de Witte drops on November 7th on KNTXT. Today's single includes an exclusive "They Know Acid" version on vinyl.

"The Heads that Know" also marks the start of her 2nd-5th October London city takeover. Following the insane success of her NYC takeover, she plays 5 shows in 4 days in London, including The Shard, Fabric, The Cause, Magazine + one TBA. This mix of intimate cultural spaces and large uncompromising venues celebrates de Witte's love of the city and its rave scene over her 10+ year career.

"I'm very excited to launch this single in London, Charlotte says. "The city has played a massive role in my growth as an artist, and I've had many memorable shows there, from the smaller and more intimate venues like Village Underground to Tobacco Dock, Printworks and Drumsheds and many summer festivals. The London crowd is special. I'm looking forward to playing different sets in different settings in your wonderful city to celebrate the launch of the third single of my upcoming album. This will be one for the books."

This third release from the LP, is already a set highlight for de Witte, going back to May's pop-up secret set on the Williamsburg Bridge. It features Welsh producer/DJ Comma Dee, D&B, Hip Hop, Rap, & Grime exponent. Says Charlotte, "it's a poetic dispatch from the shadows. It's for the ones who move with quiet power. This track is a tribute to the underground. It's for the ones who move with certainty. It's for the heads that know."

"The Heads that Know" feat. Comma Dee: Fast, rattling techno spiced with spacey sine wave sounds and an acid dose in the breakdown, supports a hypnotic high synth theme and Comma Dee's rhyming rap double quatrain through a crescendo/diminuendo swoop. The vinyl includes an exclusive acid rework.

On top of everything, she just announced a second date for Ghent (Belgium) Flander's Expo in 2026, after nearly selling out the 23k capacity venue for February 6th.

