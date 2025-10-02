Ghostface Killah's Son Infinite Coles Shares Video For 'Dad & I'

(Integral) The acclaimed NYC-born and raised artist, performer, dancer and model Infinite Coles today shares the video for new single "Dad & I", following the announcement of his long-anticipated debut album SweetFace Killah, produced by Zach Witness (Doechii, Frank Ocean, Erykah Badu) and out December 5 on Don't Sleep/PIAS.

The "Dad & I" video is a homage to the 90s Hip Hop Soul tradition that Mary J Blige pioneered, from the vibes of the production, to Infinite's rough-hewn, emotionally raw vocals and lyrics that are a sonic letter to his Dad. As he sings "Dad and I don't see eye to eye. I love you but I think that you be carrying... You tell me to man up yeah, When I put on makeup yeah... Nobody's perfect no. Can't you see that I'm worth it. Can you love me now. Do you love me now. Can you Show me to the crowd. Prove that I'm allowed." Ugly Worldwide (aka Jazelle) directs the powerful video with graphic, glossy and sophisticated aesthetics, nostalgic of 90s R&B videos, with Infinite and a blurry Dad figure sitting at either ends of a long table. It could be a chance for peacemaking, but it's one-sided, with Infinite imploring, sharing his feelings in what is an emotionally charged and artistic visual expression of his track.

Coinciding with the album announcement, Infinite Coles also served up the incredible single "SweetFaceKillah". Both tracks fearlessly explore joy, pain, love, anger and resilience, expressing each side of his complicated relationship with his father, the rap icon Ghostface Killah of Wu Tang Clan, who Infinite is estranged from and hasn't seen or spoken to in over 10 years.

The incendiary "SweetFaceKillah" has already gone viral, with fans engaging on an open verse challenge via socials, and international media coverage across Vibe, Complex, BET, Notion, Daily Mail Online and many more. The track claims the mean label given to Infinite by online trolls, reframing the 'Batty Boy' homophobic slur for the catchy intro hook, to deliver a bouncy R&B house banger that drips with unapologetic queer joy and defiance. Infinite delivers a slap-down with slick rap verses and soulful vocals that are fierce, yet vulnerable, taking direct aim at his father. As he rhymes "How you in a Mack truck, but forget you a father..Is it me? Am I not your cup of tea. Are my pants not low, like your self esteem. Do I need to f*ck a b*tch, Just so you could see?".

The stylish 'film noir' style video for "SweetFaceKillah" dropped September 17 and has already gained over 200k plays, featuring a talking head older man rapping the intro hook but with the voice of a girl rapper from the 90s. Infinite is looking tough, yet seductive, in braids, PVC and red leather, dancing and voguing as he drops his vocals and spits his bars.

