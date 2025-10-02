Hannah McFarland To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut on Halloween

(ICLG) On October 31, fast-rising singer/songwriter Hannah McFarland will make her highly anticipated debut at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville - a major milestone befitting of one of the most dazzling new voices in country music.

"I wrote a bucket list of my biggest dreams as a kid, and leading at No. 1 was playing the Grand Ole Opry," says McFarland. "I couldn't be more grateful to have been asked to make my debut. It feels surreal to have something I've been praying and working hard for finally happening, and I can't wait to take in every second I have in the circle."

As she gears up to take the stage at country music's most iconic venue, the Alabama-bred artist was also recently announced for the 2026 lineup of Stagecoach (taking place April 24 to 26 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California). One of the biggest country festivals in the world, Stagecoach finds McFarland sharing the bill with superstars like Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Bailey Zimmerman, and three of her recent collaborators: Chase Rice, Riley Green, and Brett Young.

Just last month, McFarland joined forces with Rice on "Foolin'" - a heart-melting but carefree duet released alongside its wildly charming video. The much-buzzed-about collaboration followed her appearance as a featured artist on Green's "I Just Need You," released as part of his Don't Mind If I Do (Deluxe). Earlier this year, McFarland also featured on Young's "In Case You Didn't Know 2.0."

Based in Nashville, McFarland recently appeared on Hits Daily Double's New & Developing Artists round-up, joining the ranks of past honorees like Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton. Since the arrival of her debut EP Broken Hearts (a February release that landed on coveted lists like New Music Friday from NPR's All Songs Considered), she's brought her captivating live show to stages all over the country. Last month, she headed overseas for a string of mid-September dates supporting Green in the UK and Europe, then returned to the U.S. to hit the road with Rice. After her Opry debut, she'll rejoin Green in November and perform at arenas across the Midwest, prior to supporting him again on tour in spring 2026. An increasingly in-demand live performer, McFarland has previously toured with the likes of Tucker Wetmore and Kip Moore.

