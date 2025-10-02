.

Infinity Dream Deliver 'Freeze' Video

(NGR) Infinity Dream continues its ascent into the grand traditions of heavy metal with the release of their powerful new single, "Freeze" The track is the second single from their highly anticipated second full-length album, Silver Lining, set for release on October 17, 2025, via Nameless Grave Records.

Following last month's "Lost Embrace" single, "Freeze" showcases the band's mastery of atmosphere and dynamics. Majestic keyboards, harmonized guitars, and an anthemic blending of the mystique of occult rock with the hard-hitting power of classic metal.

For fans of Tony Martin-era Black Sabbath, Dio, and Rainbow, Infinity Dream crafts songs with emotional power and cinematic scope. Silver Lining promises to be their most ambitious work yet, pushing their sound into richer and more powerful territory.

