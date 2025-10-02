John Mason's Crazy Lucky: Remarkable Stories from Inside the World of Celebrity Icons Comes To Audiobook

(2911) Legendary entertainment attorney John Mason celebrates the release of the audiobook edition of his acclaimed memoir Crazy Lucky: Remarkable Stories from Inside the World of Celebrity Icons, performed by Mason himself and available now wherever audiobooks are sold. The project is being presented for GRAMMY consideration in the category Best Audiobook, Narration & Storytelling Recording.

"Recording 'Crazy Lucky' was the first time I allowed myself to slow down and relive the miles between the headlines," Mason shares. "I chose to narrate it because these aren't just stories-they're promises kept. I'm thrilled the audiobook is out now and grateful to share it with listeners everywhere."

"Not many people have had a front-row seat to music and Hollywood history like John Mason. His stories in Crazy Lucky are as captivating as the legends he's represented." - Benson Curb, SVP, Curb Records

In 'Crazy Lucky,' Mason pulls back the curtain on a life spent as confidant and mediator for icons from Brian Wilson and Roy Orbison to Reba McEntire, The Jackson 5, Quincy Jones, Shakira, and his dear friend of more than forty years, Olivia Newton‑John-revealing what it really takes to have a client's back at career‑defining moments.

Celebrity & Industry Praise for Crazy Lucky

"John has been my lawyer of trust for almost 40 years! He has been an integral part of my career in the entertainment industry globally. I cannot imagine my career without John..." - Olivia Newton-John, Entertainer

"I met John Mason in 1991 after the plane crash that took part of my band and my tour manager. I've always been able to count on him. We have remained great friends ever since." - Reba McEntire, Entertainer

"In 'Crazy Lucky,' John's own story weaves in and out of the lives of some of the entertainment world's most extraordinary talents. You will find a common theme: His ability to see the person behind the star." - Priscilla Presley

"John's integrity and exceptional passion for his work gives him the ability to bring consensus in the most difficult of situations... He has the most amazing stories about his life and career in music. This book is a must read." - Tom Petersson, Cheap Trick

"Knowing and working with John Mason throughout my career in the music lane has been both a pleasure and privilege. He is smart, kind, wired and has a no‑BS attitude toward getting stuff done... Crazy Lucky speaks to his insights and vision that very few attorneys in the music business around the world could possibly have." - Spencer Proffer, Music & Media Producer

"My life can many times be hectic and chaotic and it's comforting to know that when it comes to legal matters I have someone I can trust to always give me sound advice and who is always there for me. That man for me is John Mason." - Smokey Robinson

"In my fairly long career as a musician and band member of Cheap Trick, and much to my detriment, I've never had a personal lawyer... Luckily, I met John. He has a talent to fix things that are seemingly unfixable. The best thing to ever happen to my career." - Robin W. Zander, Cheap Trick

"I met John when I was working on 'Grease'. He is one of the good guys in this business... For me... John is that guy." - Frankie Valli, The Four Seasons & Jersey Boys

"The thing about John that Frankie and I noticed, mostly, was his passion and allegiance to his clients. Something to treasure." - Bob Gaudio, The Four Seasons & Jersey Boys

El Paso Book Signing - This Saturday, October 4 at 2:00 p.m. MT

Mason will discuss Crazy Lucky and sign books at Barnes & Noble - The Fountains at Farah (8889 Gateway Blvd. W, Suite 120, El Paso, TX 79925; (915) 594‑3024) this Saturday, October 4 at 2:00 p.m. MT. The event is free and open to the public.

