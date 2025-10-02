Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical Extended

(SHPR) It is announced today that Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical will extend at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London. Originally scheduled to end its limited season on the 10 January, tickets are now available for performances up to and including the final show on Saturday 7 February 2026, ahead of a scheduled period of refurbishment at the theatre. Exciting plans for the future life of Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical will be announced in the coming weeks.

Marking 40 years since the iconic Live Aid concerts in London and Philadelphia, 10% from the sale of all tickets to Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical are donated directly to The Band Aid Charitable Trust. To date, more than £1.2 million has been raised by the musical.

The West End production of Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical opened in May 2025 following a successful North American run at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto and a record-breaking world premiere at London's The Old Vic theatre where it became the theatre's fastest selling musical ever.

On 13 July 1985, music united the world.

Now, 40 years on, discover the behind-the-scenes story of Live Aid in a whole new way at JUST FOR ONE DAY - The Live Aid Musical.

This exhilarating night out is "the most fun in the West End right now" (Rolling Stone), with hit songs by Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Who, U2, Queen, Madonna, The Police, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross and more of the iconic artists who made history at simultaneous charitable concerts in London and Philadelphia.

Live Aid was an unprecedented global music event that brought 1.5 billion people together, and they all have a story to tell about 'the day rock 'n' roll changed the world'.

The cast of Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical includes Kelly Agbowu, Julie Atherton, Jason Battersby, Jordan Cambridge-Taylor, Eloise Davies, Craige Els, Kerry Enright, Ahmed Hamad, Evan Fox Harrison, Matthew Harvey, Fayth Ifil, Melissa Jacques, Hope Kenna, Esme Laudat, AJ Lewis, Freddie Love, Tim Mahendran, Eddie Mann, Jaye Marshall, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky, Jack Michael Stacey, Emily Ooi, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Lukin Simmonds, Jake Small, Tamara Tare, George Ure and Dyd Wynford.

Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical is written by John O'Farrell and directed Luke Sheppard, with musical supervision, arrangements & orchestration by Matthew Brind, choreography by Ebony Molina, set designs by Soutra Gilmour, costume designs by Fay Fullerton, lighting designs by Howard Hudson, sound designs by Gareth Owen, video & projection designs by Andrzej Goulding and casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

JUST FOR ONE DAY - The Live Aid Musical is produced by Jamie Wilson Productions, Kevin McCollum, Sonia Friedman Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kenny Wax, ATG Entertainment, David & Hannah Mirvish, Nederlander Presentations, Stephen C Byrd, Tilted, No Guarantees Productions, Burnt Umber Productions, Willette & Manny Klausner, Nicole Eisenberg, Hornos/Moellenberg and The Old Vic by permission of The Band Aid Charitable Trust.

