Lee Brice Announces New Single 'Killed The Man'

(TPR) Award-winning Country music superstar and prolific storyteller, Lee Brice, has announced the upcoming release of his latest single, "Killed The Man," out on October 31st.
Written by Michael Whitworth, Troy Cartwright and Jared Conrad; and produced by Brice, Ben Glover and Jerrod Niemann, "Killed The Man" symbolizes the death of a man's old self, reborn as his best version to serve something greater.
The track explores the profound transformation of shedding one's ego to embrace a higher purpose. Using a lighthearted spin, the song showcases why this multi-Platinum hitmaker is one of Country music's most notable storytellers.
"When I first heard this song, it made me look back at my own life and see the man who I was isn't the man I am today. I think the message is something anyone can relate to as we all strive to evolve and grow through life and its challenges. For me, 'Killed The Man' captures that stripping away of the ego to become who God intended me to be, leaning into family, faith, and something bigger than myself." -Lee Brice
This year, Lee has been releasing new tracks kicking off 2025 with the ode to vulnerable masculinity, "Cry." The heartbreak anthem was then followed by "Said No Country Boy Ever" where Brice calls on some of his famous friends (Jamey Johnson, Randy Houser, Jerrod Niemann, Dallas Davidson and Rob Hatch; aka The Traler Park) for a song that raises a glass to mama's fried chicken, honest hard work and hunting season. Stay tuned for even more new music coming from Brice.
