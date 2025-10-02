Oasis Reflect On 'Don't Look Back In Anger' For Vevo Footnotes

(BHM) Vevo and Oasis released a new episode of Vevo Footnotes telling the story behind the iconic track 'Don't Look Back In Anger' and sharing the inspirations, insights and lasting impact of one of modern rock's most beloved songs.

The episode notes the song's nods to John Lennon, most prominently the piano riff inspired by 'Imagine'. The music video, directed by Nigel Dick, features the band being chauffeured by renowned British actor Patrick Macnee, known for playing John Steed in the classic 1960's TV series The Avengers. Released as the fourth single from Oasis' landmark album (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, the track became the band's second UK #1 hit and has since become a powerful anthem of resilience and unity. The album remains one of the greatest British records of all time and was recognised in October 2023 as the most-streamed album of the 1990s, with Definitely Maybe in second place.

The single features one of Oasis' most iconic lyrics, "So Sally Can Wait." While fans have long speculated about Sally's identity, Noel has said that he simply liked how the name fit the melody. It's also revealed that Liam Gallagher chose to sing lead on 'Wonderwall' over 'Don't Look Back In Anger'. Noel first performed the song live during the band's debut arena tour in Sheffield in 1995 before it had a title or was officially released. The Footnotes concludes with Noel reflecting on the song's enduring power, saying that at some performances he can only get through the first line before the crowd takes over singing the rest of the song's lyrics.

Full Transcript Below:

0:01 - The song makes several nods to John Lennon, most notably with its opening piano riff, inspired by 'Imagine'.

0:25 - Directed by Nigel Dick, the music video was shot in Pasadena, California. It features the band being driven by Patrick Macnee, a renowned British actor best known for playing John Steed in the 1960's TV series 'The Avengers.'

0:50 - 'Don't Look Back In Anger' was released in February 1996 as the fourth single from Oasis' era-defining second album, '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?'.

1:15 - The track became Oasis' second UK No.1 (after 'Some Might Say') and is now considered one of the most iconic songs in modern rock.

1:45 - Widely regarded as one of the greatest British albums of all time, '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?' remains the UK's third biggest-selling studio album. It was also announced as the most-streamed album of the 1990s (with 'Definitely Maybe' second) in October 2023.

2:10 - Over the years, 'Don't Look Back In Anger' has taken on a life of its own. The song has become a powerful anthem of resilience and unity.

2:40 - The song features one of Oasis' most iconic lines: 'So Sally can wait'. Fans have long speculated about Sally's identity, but Noel Gallagher later admitted there was no real Sally. He simply liked how the name fit the melody at the time of writing.

3:10 - This was the first single to feature Noel Gallagher on lead vocals. Up until then, he had only sung on B-sides. He would go on to take lead on six more Oasis singles.

3:30 - Liam Gallagher was given the choice between singing lead on 'Wonderwall' or 'Don't Look Back In Anger', with Noel taking the other. Both songs became massive anthems.

3:55 - Noel first performed the song live in Sheffield during the band's first ever arena show in 1995. It was a spontaneous, incomplete version that didn't even have a title yet.

4:15 - Noel has said there are performances where he only gets through to the opening line before the crowds take over singing the lyrics in their entirety. 'It's just got the magic', he said in an interview for the 25th anniversary of '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?'.

Related Stories

Oasis Celebrating 25th Anniversary Of 'Familiar To Millions' With Limited Edition Releases

Hear Oasis Unplug For 'Morning Glory'

Oasis Conclude Sold Out North American Stadium Reunion Tour

Oasis Share 'Wonderwall' Live From Dublin

News > Oasis