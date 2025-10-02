Rock The South 2026 Dates Announced For New Location

(ELEVATE) Peachtree Entertainment today announced that the wildly popular annual summer tradition Rock The South will return in 2026 at a brand-new, permanent home: The Fields at Decatur. The three-day festival will take place Thursday, June 11 through Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Following its success over the past 14 years, Rock The South is entering a bold new era with its move to Decatur, Alabama (just south of Huntsville and about an hour from Birmingham). For the first time ever, Peachtree Entertainment will own the festival's property outright, allowing organizers to invest in long-term infrastructure and fan-first improvements designed to elevate the experience year after year.

"In 2026, we're taking it to the next level," says Nathan Baugh, CEO of Peachtree Entertainment. "Rock the South has always been about more than music; it's about tradition, community, and celebrating the South at its best. After 15 years, it was time to create a permanent home that reflects that spirit. The Fields at Decatur gives us over 150 acres of usable space to do it the right way-with the shade, comfort, and amenities our fans deserve-and to create even bigger moments than ever before."

Peachtree Entertainment is investing heavily in the new site to ensure it delivers on that promise: Over 150 usable acres off the four lane Gordon Terry Parkway designed to maximize comfort and flow.

Expanded campgrounds with professionally engineered drainage for a smoother experience rain or shine.

New shade and fan hangout areas to keep crowds comfortable during Alabama's summer heat.

An enhanced VIP area and new experiential fan zones.

And for the first time ever, a second stage presented by Raised Rowdy within a new fan zone, bringing more music, louder nights, and unforgettable moments.

"Rock The South was born in Cullman, and for me it will always be home. Moving to Decatur is not about leaving those roots behind, it's about building on them." says Shane Quick, Co-Founder and President of Live Events at Peachtree Entertainment. "After more than a decade of unforgettable moments, we now have the chance to take everything fans love about this festival and make it even bigger. The Fields at Decatur gives us the space, flexibility, and future we've always dreamed of, and I couldn't be more excited to share this next chapter with our fans."

With a continued focus on community, Rock The South will also support select charities from Decatur as well as from its previous home in Cullman, AL, ensuring the festival's growth benefits both regions. Over the last 15 years, Rock The South has brought over $150 million in economic impact to the city of Cullman, and with its move to The Fields at Decatur, the festival is poised to generate even greater economic opportunities for the entire North Alabama region through tourism, local business partnerships, and job creation.

Decatur Mayor-Elect Kent Lawrence shared, "I am so excited that Rock the South is coming to Decatur! This premier country music festival will be an event our citizens can truly enjoy, while also attracting visitors from across the country to experience all that our great city has to offer."

Kyle Demeester, Chief Financial Officer for the City of Decatur, added: "Hosting The Biggest Party in the South at The Fields at Decatur not only brings an incredible experience to our community and region but also showcases the potential of this property as a premier destination for future growth and development."

TICKETS AND DETAILS: Fans can sign up now to be the first to see the lineup and register for exclusive presale access with guaranteed lowest pricing before the public at RockTheSouth.com. Additional ticket details and lineup information will be announced soon.

Related Stories

Zac Brown Band Expands LOVE & FEAR At Sphere In Las Vegas

38 Special Return With 'Milestone' Album

Colin Stough Rocks New Single '20 Bucks'

NEEDTOBREATHE And The Red Clay Strays Share 'Momma Loves Me'

News > Rock The South