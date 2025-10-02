Super Furry Animals Unleash 'Rock 'n' Roll Flu' Visualizer

(PC) Super Furry Animals follow up this week's surprise announcement of their return to play live in 2026 with a new release PLUS three additional dates due to overwhelming demand.

Bringing a multicolour patchwork of rich vocal harmonies and sunshine melodies together in their long lost, hangover cure track, Rock 'N' Roll Flu, the sky-streaking comet of synth-specked glam rock is OUT NOW.

Bursting with euphoria typical of the band's most upbeat moments, their timely celebration of exuberant touring habits arrives just days after the band announced their Supercabra Britain & Ireland 2026 Tour, with tickets going on general sale tomorrow, Fri 3 October 2025 at 10am.

Following a rush of interest in advance pre-sales, the band adds a second date at Glasgow's Barrowlands on Sat 9 May 2026, Llandudo's Venue Cymru on Fri 15 May 2026 and London's O2 Brixton Academy on Sat 23 May 2026. With Getdown Services continuing to support the band at all shows except London, the band adds eccentric garage rock outfit, The Bug Club to their second date in the English capital.

Over two decades since the final track listing for their 2005 album, Love Kraft, was decided, memories amongst the five Super Furry Animals - Huw Bunford, Cian Ciarán, Daf Ieuan, Guto Pryce and Gruff Rhys - become cloudy, making Rock 'N' Roll Flu's original loss to the archives a mystery. Occasionally poring over their extensive digital lock-up of sidelined gems, such as during the compilation of their forthcoming 20th Anniversary Reissue of Love Kraft, released on Fri 24 October 2025 on Strangetown Records, the Furries happen upon songs that re-assert their presence. In the case of Rock 'N' Roll Flu, brought into recording sessions and sung by hard-partying drummer, Ieuan, it's an inarguable case of better-late-than-never.

Filing through hazy memories of departure lounges and empty bottles, he says: "It's a song about one of the very worst hangovers I have ever had. We were on our way to Tokyo, and I took in some refreshments before taking off and topped up during the flight. Arriving in a totally different time zone and being unable to sleep, we took off into the night when we got there. The perfect conditions for absolute dehydration. Which tour was it? Well, your guess is as good as mine."

Commencing an almost decade-long hiatus as they walked off stage at Cardiff's Utilita Arena in mid-December 2016, the beloved Super Furry Animals kept fans in suspense on their next great move until Monday's Supercabra Tour announcement. Including a return to the same Cardiff venue, the band's nine announced live dates are re-confirmed as follows:

Wed 6 May 2026: Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre*

Fri 8 May 2026: Glasgow, The Barrowlands*

Sat 9 May 2026: Glasgow, The Barrowlands* - ADDED DATE

Thu 14 May 2026: Llandudno, Venue Cymru*

Fri 15 May 2026: Llandudno, Venue Cymru* - ADDED DATE

Sat 16 May 2026: Cardiff, Utilita Arena**

Thu 21 May 2026: Manchester, O2 Apollo*

Fri 22 May 2026: London, O2 Brixton Academy***

Sat 23 May 2026: London, O2 Brixton Academy**** - ADDED DATE

*supported by Getdown Services

**supported by Getdown Services and Melin Melyn

***supported by Honeyglaze

****supported by The Bug Club

