Young Miko Announces New Album With 'Meiomi'

(IC) Young Miko officially marks the start of a new era with the announcement of her sophomore album. She ushers in this era with her latest track, "Meiomi." The mellow Afrobeats-inspired single explores themes of desire, freedom, and indulgence, pairing rhythmic sounds with a playful yet seductive narrative that encourages living in the moment. "Meiomi" is available now on all digital streaming platforms.

Fans erupted across social media as the recording artist officially announced the album, sparking a wave of excitement and speculation about what's to come. Followers flooded online with theories and reactions, showing that anticipation for this next chapter is at an all-time high. The announcement has left fans buzzing, eager to see how the artist will continue to surprise and innovate with this upcoming project.

The music video for "Meiomi" expands on this announcement, bringing to life the world that will define this new era. With Young Miko at the helm of the creative direction and 1K Dojo handling production, the visual component creates an intimate, immersive space that feels like it exists just for the two protagonists. The visuals capture their undeniable chemistry, blending warmth, connection, and subtle sensuality throughout. The video concludes with a quiet, reflective moment that lingers, leaving viewers captivated and wondering, perfectly complementing the song's mood and narrative.

2025 has already been a standout year for Young Miko. Recently, she was announced as a special guest on select dates of Billie Eilish's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT THE TOUR in eight major U.S. cities, at some of the most emblematic arenas across the country. Additionally, Miko received a nomination for Best Urban Song at the 2025 Latin Grammys, and was named a finalist for Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, adding to her growing list of accomplishments. With a new era unfolding, Young Miko continues to cement her position as an artist in her own lane and an established cultural force of her generation, consistently raising the bar and demonstrating her artistic versatility.

