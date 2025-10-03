Ash Deliver New Album 'Ad Astra'

(PPR) Ash have released their new album Ad Astra, out today via Fierce Panda. There is absolutely classic Ash power-pop-rocking action with the blistering purity of 'Hallion', the crunchy chuggings of 'Keep Dreaming', the furious sonic lunges of 'Dehumansied'.
But you can't fail to succumb to the glorious swooping jangles on 'Which One Do You Want?' - a whirl from Marr's canon, for sure; 'My Favourite Ghost' is all acoustic elegance, floating on strings of desire; and 'Fun People' (feat Graham Coxon) is quite simply one of the maddest, punchiest songs they have ever recorded.
As if creating this lovingly optimistic opus wasn't enough to be cracking on with, they've kept themselves busy elsewhere. Since [2023 album] 'Race The Night' raced out they've run riot at SXSW in Austin, played Belfast for Steve Lamacq at Independent Venue Week, toured Down Under, headlined the 100 Club for BRITs Week, and played a rammed Other Stage tent at Latitude.
Already in 2025 they've amassed the masses at Glastonbury for the eighth time - equalling the multi-performance record of Van Morrison - and toured the UK with The Darkness. In short, three decades into a career peppered with timeless indie-punk nuggets and wildly inventive gigging and releasing concepts, the thunderous threesome show no sign of slowing down. To infinity and beyond indeed.
Buy / stream Ad Astra here.
Singled Out: Ashes Awaken's A Better Way
Healing Appalachia Draws Sold-Out Crowds
Ashes And Diamonds (Feat. Members Of Bauhaus, PiL and Sade) Streaming 'Setting Yourself Up For Love'
Ash Share 'Which One Do You Want?' and 'Fun People' (feat. Graham Coxon)
Yungblud Launching North American Headline Tour- Megadeth Share 'Tipping Point' Video- Babymetal Share 'from me to u' feat. Poppy Live From the O2 in London- more
Lamb Of God Share First New Single In Three Years 'Sepsis'- Watch The Devil Wears Prada's 'Eyes' Video- Tom Petty Record Store Day Limited Edition Announced- more
Kate Bush - Best of the Other Sides
RockPile: Spotlight on New Releases by Women, Part 1
It's Kid Stuff! A Gift Guide for Children
Reggae Party: Bob Marley Edition
Live: Rise Against Rock Chicago
Gogol Bordello Stream First New Song In Over Three Years 'We Mean It, Man!'
Thrice Return With Their New Album 'Horizons/West'
Ash Deliver New Album 'Ad Astra'
Matisyahu Releases His Eighth Full-Length Studio Album 'Ancient Child'
Yungblud Launching North American Headline Tour
Megadeth Share 'Tipping Point' Video
Babymetal Share 'from me to u' feat. Poppy Video Live From the O2 in London
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Deliver 'Perfection' Visualizer As New Album Arrives