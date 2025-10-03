Ash Deliver New Album 'Ad Astra'

(PPR) Ash have released their new album Ad Astra, out today via Fierce Panda. There is absolutely classic Ash power-pop-rocking action with the blistering purity of 'Hallion', the crunchy chuggings of 'Keep Dreaming', the furious sonic lunges of 'Dehumansied'.

But you can't fail to succumb to the glorious swooping jangles on 'Which One Do You Want?' - a whirl from Marr's canon, for sure; 'My Favourite Ghost' is all acoustic elegance, floating on strings of desire; and 'Fun People' (feat Graham Coxon) is quite simply one of the maddest, punchiest songs they have ever recorded.

As if creating this lovingly optimistic opus wasn't enough to be cracking on with, they've kept themselves busy elsewhere. Since [2023 album] 'Race The Night' raced out they've run riot at SXSW in Austin, played Belfast for Steve Lamacq at Independent Venue Week, toured Down Under, headlined the 100 Club for BRITs Week, and played a rammed Other Stage tent at Latitude.

Already in 2025 they've amassed the masses at Glastonbury for the eighth time - equalling the multi-performance record of Van Morrison - and toured the UK with The Darkness. In short, three decades into a career peppered with timeless indie-punk nuggets and wildly inventive gigging and releasing concepts, the thunderous threesome show no sign of slowing down. To infinity and beyond indeed.

Buy / stream Ad Astra here.

