Babymetal Share 'from me to u' feat. Poppy Video Live From the O2 in London

(BPM) BABYMETAL have released a new video for their standout track "from me to u" (feat. Poppy), off their latest record METAL FORTH. It features live footage from their electrifying performance at the O2 in London where Poppy made a special appearance. This release comes just ahead of their final show of 2025 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on November 1st.

METAL FORTH has had great success on the charts since its release in August, debuting at #9 on the Billboard 200. It marks a career milestone for the group as their first-ever U.S. Top 10 album. It's also the first time in history that an all-Japanese fronted group has made this list. The project has amassed over 200 million global streams and sold 36,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

METAL FORTH also debuted at #10 on Spotify's Top Albums Debut U.S. Chart and #2 on the U.S. iTunes Download Album Chart. In Japan, the album entered at #1 on the Oricon Rock Chart, #1 on the Digital Albums Chart, and #3 on the overall Oricon chart. Internationally, the album landed Top 10 in Germany, a career-best after charting at #24 with THE OTHER ONE and #18 with METAL GALAXY. It also broke the Top 20 in the UK and achieved career-high positions in the Netherlands and France.

Meaning "beyond metal," METAL FORTH is a bold and boundary-pushing album that reimagines the future of the genre, serving as a fearless leap into its evolution. They most recently put out a new music video for the explosive track "My Queen" (feat. Spiritbox). The record also features collaborations with Poppy, Tom Morello, Bloodywood, Electric Callboy, Polyphia, and Slaughter to Prevail - artists BABYMETAL has connected with while touring the globe. Previously released singles include "Kon! Kon!" (feat. Bloodywood) "RATATATA" (with Electric Callboy), "from me to u (feat. Poppy), and "Song 3" (with Slaughter To Prevail).

METAL FORTH follows 2019's METAL GALAXY (which entered the Billboard charts at #13), and THE OTHER ONE, their 2023 concept album. PAPER said, "On THE OTHER ONE, the band cracks open the Metalverse, surfing through parallel universes and a dizzying maze that tests their perceptions of truths, lies, and what rests beyond the darkness."

