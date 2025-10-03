Bob James And Dave Koz Go Acoustic With 'Sunny Side Of The Street'

(JK) Two-time GRAMMY Award winner Bob James and nine-time GRAMMY nominee Dave Koz bring a beloved standard into the digital era, releasing their exuberant acoustic version of "Sunny Side of the Street" via DSPs today. Listen HERE. Their rendition of the song first appeared as a bonus track on the CD edition of their critically acclaimed 2025 duets album, Just Us.
The icons celebrated the album's release with a performance at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, praised by Jazz Weekly as a "rare evening of artists filling a rich canvas," and a short tour.
Tonight, at 10:00 p.m., Vegas PBS will premiere a special that was shot at James and Koz's sold-out May 2025 show at Myron's at The Smith Center in Las Vegas. Additional airings are scheduled for Friday, October 17, at 9 p.m., Saturday, October 18, at 3:30 a.m. and Sunday, October 19, at 12:30 p.m.
First released in 1930, "Sunny Side of the Street" was penned by Jimmy McHugh and Dorothy Fields and quickly became a standard. Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, the Nat King Cole Trio, Dave Brubeck, Frank Sinatra and Dizzy Gillespie are among the many artists who recorded the track. Like all the songs on Just Us, "Sunny Side of the Street" simply features James on piano and Koz on saxophone.
In an era of maximalism, where productions often involve 100+ tracks and layers of polish, Bob and Dave chose the opposite: just piano and saxophone, played live with nowhere to hide. Just Us is a record built on trust and transparency, between artist and instrument, between artist and listener. No smoke, no mirrors. Born in Bob's Traverse City, MI living room as a two-song collaboration, the project exploded into a creative flood, effortless and electric.
