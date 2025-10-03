Coi Leray Teams With Shoreline Mafia For New Song 'Act Like You Know'

(Epic) Coi Leray -the two-time GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum superstar- makes a bold statement with the release of her single, "Act Like You Know," featuring California rap duo Shoreline Mafia.

Out today via Epic Records, the song was first teased in a performance on From The Block earlier this week and the clip surpassed 3 million views on Instagram within the first 24 hours.

Today's release is accompanied by an official music video, which includes a cameo from Coi's newborn daughter, Miyoko. Making the message clear on the braggadocious, bounce track, Coi lets her friends and foes know that she is that girl -effortlessly reminding everyone of her star power.

Fresh off the release of her recent single, "Pink Money," featuring Chicago rap mainstay, G Herbo, and one of underground rap's foremost female stars, Bktherula, Coi is stepping into her most self-assured era yet; delivering high energy anthems that amplify her infectious charisma. Billboard spotlighted "Pink Money" as one of the "must-hear songs" of the week, writing that "Coi Leray has entered a new era since becoming a mother," while UPROXX gave their praise and said that Coi is "only continuing to grow as an artist."

Born in Boston and raised in New Jersey, Coi Leray has developed into one of the most personable stars in music, infusing her rap-sung ballads and sharp-witted lyrics with the emotions and accounts of the real-life experiences that inspire her art. From 2022 to 2023, Coi released two albums, Trendsetter and Coi, that produced three RIAA Gold records, the double-platinum "No More Parties," and the smash hit, "Players," her biggest hit to date. The latter earned a Top 10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and a "Best Rap Performance" GRAMMY nomination. Beyond music, Coi's impact extends into fashion, culture and entrepreneurship, having worked with brands like FENDI, Saint Laurent, McDonalds, the WNBA, and SKIMS, and in her humanitarian efforts with her Camp Courage World Foundation. Her magnetic persona and natural instincts for creating viral moments have propelled her music's widespread appeal, and an impressive journey that began in 2018 is entering a new chapter via her new label home of Epic Records. This new partnership, launched in 2025, was marked by the release of Coi's intensely personal project, What Happened to Forever EP.

