Cory Marks Takes Fans To 'Whiskey River' With New Video

(SRO) Hard-hitting country rocker Cory Marks today (October 3) releases his fourth album SORRY FOR NOTHING VOLUME 2 and its anthemic third single, "Whiskey River," via Better Noise Music.

The release of Sorry For Nothing Volume 2 comes as Marks' debut breakout 2019 hit "Outlaws & Outsiders" (featuring Ivan Moody, Mick Mars, and Travis Tritt) has officially been certified Gold by the RIAA in the U.S., marking his first-ever certification in the States. The song made history as the first-ever Top 10 U.S. rock radio-charting single from a Canadian country act and has logged over 212 million global streams to date.

The singer and songwriter describes "Whiskey River," the follow-up to the album's second single "Hangman," as "a rowdy, honky tonk feel-good country anthem made for late nights and good times. With twangy guitars, stomping drums, and a barroom sing-along chorus, it's the soundtrack to letting loose after a long week.

"The song," MARKS continues, "follows a character who is just a good timing simple man...who's had one to many late nights according to his partner and when times get rough or she's had enough. He runs to his favorite small-town watering hole, where the whiskey flows like a river and worries get washed away. It's about freedom, fun, and the kind of night you'll never forget-if you can remember it."

SORRY FOR NOTHING VOLUME 2 is an unapologetic double-barreled blast of 10 new songs, equally divided between arena-rock and roots country. Produced by Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Shania Twain), Kile Odell (NOTHING MORE, Nita Strauss) and Andrew Baylis (Jelly Roll, Brantley Gilbert), MARKS' SORRY FOR NOTHING / SORRY FOR NOTHING VOLUME 2 era are welcome signs of unity in a world of divisiveness.

In touring news, MARKS will head out with Sevendust this fall on their "Southside Double-Wide Tour" that kicks off November 14 in Columbia, MO. Earlier this year, MARKS made his own headlining jaunt throughout Canada, and he ventured overseas for his debut Europe and U.K. tour. He also toured the U.S. in support of Dorothy as part of their "REDEMPTION" tour, following performances with Toby Keith, Travis Tritt, and Theory Of A Deadman. In recent years, MARKS has shared stages with a blend of artists including Five Finger Death Punch, ZZ Top, and Brantley Gilbert, while also having joined Nickelback on the main stage at the annual Boots and Hearts festival in Toronto in 2023.

