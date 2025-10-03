Dierks Bentley Recruited By Brett Kissel For Reimagined 'Hurtin' Songs'

(AristoPR) Multi-platinum, three-time JUNO Award-winning country entertainer Brett Kissel has joined forces with 15-time Grammy-nominated superstar Dierks Bentley for a brand-new take on "Hurtin' Songs," featured on Kissel's just-released Let Your Horses Run (Deluxe)

Lyrically, "Hurtin' Songs" is a nod to the George Jones-era tradition of sad country classics. With lines like "Somebody done somebody wrong / She's gone, but you can still lean on..." the track reminds listeners of a time when music about heartbreak and resilience connected strangers in crowded honky tonks. Bentley's unmistakable voice amplifies that sentiment, bringing both authenticity and edge to a song that revels in the cathartic power of sorrowful storytelling.

Originally featured on Kissel's acclaimed Let Your Horses Run, the track takes on a new form with Bentley's vocals. Reflecting on the collaboration, Kissel shares: "From the moment I heard this track, I knew it was special, and thankfully when I sent it to Dierks Bentley, he felt the same way and agreed to sing on it. I'm a huge fan of his and am incredibly excited that we have a song together. Like, seriously, how amazing is that? It's such a cool tune, but way cooler now that he's a part of it."

Let Your Horses Run (Deluxe) builds on Kissel's celebrated album with five new versions and remixes alongside the original 10 tracks. Highlights include Bentley's feature on "Hurtin' Songs," new acoustic and club mixes of the title track, the playful "Margarita Mix" of "Two Of Us" with Cooper Alan, a stripped-back "Neat Mix" of "Another One," and "Heart To Forget," a stirring ballad that reveals Kissel's most vulnerable side yet.

"The fact that the fans have listened and loved this album means the world to me," Kissel adds. "I'm humbled by it, actually. It's the best music I've ever released, and to be able to add to it and then bring in some remixes of our hits is super exciting. The Deluxe version includes my first-ever heartbreak song, 'Heart To Forget', and a collab with Dierks Bentley. I couldn't be more proud of it."

Since its original release, Let Your Horses Run has become a defining record in Kissel's career, boasting collaborations with Phil Vassar, Cooper Alan, Don Louis, and Morgan Klaiber, and delivering multiple Top 10 hits at Canadian country radio. Its breakout single, "Cowboys and Dreamers," climbed into the Top 5 (peaking at #4), marking Kissel's 20th career Top 10 and 10th Top 5 hit.

With Let Your Horses Run (Deluxe) now out in the world, Kissel continues to broaden his artistry, blending traditional country storytelling with bold new sounds and high-profile collaborations that solidify his place as one of country music's most dynamic entertainers.

