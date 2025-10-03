Gogol Bordello Stream First New Song In Over Three Years 'We Mean It, Man!'

(Sonic) Gogol Bordello have returned with their first new track in over three years, "We Mean It, Man!", which arrives music ahead of their return to the UK this Autumn.

The tenacious new track sets the tone for a run of eagerly awaited gigs in the UK - which includes a SOLD OUT show in Brighton on 24th October, plus stops at iconic venues such as the Albert Hall in Manchester and two nights at the Electric Ballroom in London.

Three decades into their career, "We Mean It, Man!" is as enigmatic and unpredictable as anything Gogol Bordello have ever made. A frenzy of punk sizzled distortion and a ground-scorching call-to-arms, it's a track that finds Gogol Bordello reacting to the global thermometer in flaming style.

Of the track frontman Eugene Hutz says:"'We Mean It, Man' is like taking the inner temperature of the eternal seeker and surfer of positive vibrations. It's someone who is bellydancing on status quo-tables and healing itself from the world's lies and irony while reaching for rays of joyous healing unity. This is the inner temperature of Gogol Bordello."

With frontman Hutz firing out its chorus of "We mean it, man!" like some kind of a maniacal mantra, it's an incendiary return ripe for these incendiary times. Coupled with an official animated video that you can check out here, the track was produced and mixed by Adam "Atom" Greenspan (Idles, Nick Cave, Bloc Party).

Gogol Bordello - UK Live Dates

24th October - Chalk, Brighton

25th October - O2 Academy, Bristol

26th October - Albert Hall, Manchester

28th October - SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow

30th October - Rock City, Nottingham

31st October - Electric Ballroom, Camden

1st November - Electric Ballroom, Camden

w/ Support from Son Rompe Pera, Split Dogs, & Puzzled Panther

