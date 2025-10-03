Green Day Share 'Castaway (Demo)' to Announce Warning (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

(2b) Green Day celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal sixth album, Warning, with a brand new expanded edition entitled Warning (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) out November 14, 2025. It will arrive in multiple configurations, including a robust limited-edition Super Deluxe Box Set available in either Vinyl or CD as well as on all DSPs. The band notably just released "Castaway (Demo)" from the upcoming deluxe edition-which has never appeared on streaming platforms until now.

Warning (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) comprises 49 songs in total across either 5LPs or 4CDs. The tracklisting spans a brand new remaster of the original album in addition to a plethora of previously unreleased material such as 8 demos, and 2 new mixes on the special B-Sides and Rarities disc, plus an explosive 21-track recording of a standout 2001 concert at SHIBUYA-AX in Tokyo, Japan. The latter is an all-killer, no-filler set stacked with huge anthems and fan favorites.

For the 5LP version of the Super Deluxe Box Set, the LPs will be pressed on Green Galaxy, Yellow Marble, and Orange Galaxy vinyl. Also included is a 24-page booklet, poster, cloth patch, button set, and sticker sheet. A special D2C and Indie Retailer version also boasts a yellow "Warning" construction sign. Meanwhile, the CD configuration of the Super Deluxe Box Set features a 32-page book, cloth patch, button set, and sticker.

Winding back the clock, Green Day first unleashed Warning back on October 3, 2000. This time around, the band notably took the reins and personally produced the 12-track body of work, accenting their trademark punk snarl with folk eloquence and elevated Americana-style songwriting.

Anchored by staples such as title track "Warning," "Waiting," and the perennial live showstopper "Minority," the album debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 and earned a Gold certification from the RIAA, generating global sales of over 3 million and nearly 1 billion total streams. In retrospect, Louder hailed it as an "overlooked folk-punk classic." Speaking to its quiet impact on rock music and culture at large, Stereogum recently rated it at #2 on an extensive ranking of Green Day albums, going on to attest, "Warning ends up being one of the best Green Day records out of them all when the dust settles almost 25 years later." Not to mention, Consequence of Sound pegged it at #3 on its "Definitive Ranking of Every Green Day Album," proceeding to affirm, "Warning is one of Green Day's smartest and most cohesive records."

A true creative gem for Green Day and outlier for rock 'n' roll, experience Warning in all of its understated maverick glory in 2025.

