Hip-Hop Collective 41 Deliver New Track 'Spleen'

(Republic) Speeding towards a mainstream breakthrough in the fast lane, Platinum-certified hip-hop collective 41 slide in a brand new single called, "Spleen" out now via Rite Or Wrong KVH Entertainment/Republic Records.

It just brings us closer to the arrival of their mega-anticipated full-length debut album, AREA 41, coming soon. The track revolves around slick snaps, glassy synths, and flirty rhymes. 41 pull no punches, lacing the lyrics with double entendre and dynamic ad-libs. Their chemistry fuels the momentum punctuated by clever lines a la "I'm sorry like Bieber to Justin, I cannot focus when I'm in the function." Right away, "Spleen" spotlights 41's inimitable interplay front-and-center, reaffirming the trio as the ultimate 21st century New York hip-hop collective.

They notably launched album season with the anthem "Lisp." It has amassed millions of streams already in addition to garnering acclaim. HotNewHipHop applauded how "41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and Tata) continue to make chilled-out fusions of Brooklyn drill and Jersey club, with this one going lustful." Not to mention, VIBE touted it on "More New Hip-Hop Music For Showing Up And Showing Out."

Towards the end of the summer, 41 pulled up to Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 stream where they personally announced AREA 41 as their debut album title. Additionally, they stood out as the "first group" to participate in the On The Radar Freestyle live during the stream as well, stunning viewers with an elite off-the-cuff rhyme display.

Recently, they also served up "Pucci" [feat. Zeddy Will] and "Pilates," reeling in nearly 20 million streams total. The two-pack landed in the wake of "Naked" featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie which marked the very first collaboration between these two New York powerhouses, uniting Brooklyn and The Bronx in the process.

Building upon their incredible momentum, the group headlined Hot 97's Summer Jam at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, joining a stacked bill alongside A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Gunna, GloRilla, and more. At the top of the year, 41 addressed the game with "Presidential." Fans immediately embraced the track, leading to over 10 million streams and counting. Complex christened them "reliable hitmakers," proceeding to proclaim, "The success of these songs highlights the chemistry among the trio." HotNewHipHop marveled, "The meteoric rise of 41 has been nothing short of extraordinary."

There is a lot more to come from 41, stay tuned!

