Jacob Tolliver Returns With 'If The Phone Ain't Ringing It's Me'

(117) Genre blending singer/songwriter Jacob Tolliver is back with the release of his cheeky breakup anthem, "If The Phone Ain't Ringing It's Me" out now. Written alongside fellow musician Rick Ferrell and produced by iconic music producer Kyle Lehning, the booming, honky-tonkin' single fuses country and rock 'n' roll with an unapologetic attitude about a relationship's end. With pounding piano, sharp lyrics, and a groove built for both neon barrooms and radio speakers, "If The Phone Ain't Ringing It's Me" is a kiss-off that packs a punch and leaves a lasting impression.

"One of my passions has always been playing up-tempo rock n' roll/honky tonk piano. To write an original song where that playing style shines was a really fun moment for me. "'If the Phone Ain't Ringing It's Me' ain't no love song - it's a barn burner and a done song. The final nail in the coffin," said Jacob.

Jacob continues to gain momentum from fans across the world, with over 2 million TikTok views and counting. He recently earned praise from Forbes, Parade, and antiMusic, complimenting his undeniable piano-playing skills and raw musical ability, reinforcing his place as one of the most exciting emerging artists in the industry today.

He gained his start as a professional musician in the Las Vegas production of "Million Dollar Quartet," leading him a chance to open on tour for longtime mentor and friend, Jerry Lee Lewis. Since then, Jacob has performed for top musicians including Bobby Bare, Ricky Skaggs, and Randy Travis. With his eclectic musical talents and larger-than-life personality to back it up, Jacob is a testament to being a true, multi-faceted entertainer.

With more new music expected later this year and live shows on the horizon, Jacob is quickly establishing himself as a standout artist.

