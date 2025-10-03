Justine Skye Delivers 'YAP' video

(Warner) Sinking deeper into her euphoric dance music era, Justine Skye returns with "YAP," a throbbing modern house track produced by Channel Tres and Baby Tate. Equally ethereal and physical, the new single captures infectious, overdriven energy of the dancefloor.

"YAP" kicks off with a low melodic pulse, driving four-four kick, and prismatic blasts of synth. In that glimmering space, Justine's vocals are a cool breeze that wend their way through the hard rhythms until they envelop everything with sultry Donna Summer flair. "Am I talking too much? Do I get on your nerves? / Would you like me to hush? Shut me up, I deserve..." she teases. "If it would make you happy, I'll just be quiet, silent / Zip up my lips and kiss me, I'll be compliant."

In the "YAP" video, co-directed by Justine Skye and Ari Marina-Dannon (Lyrical Lemonade), Justine slinks through a Brooklyn bodega like it's her personal runway-confident, sensual, and absolutely magnetic. With every stride, she teases the lens, her back in silhouette and shine. Midway, the visuals break open into a dynamic dance‑break sequence: Justine locks in with four male dancers in front of the storefront, bodies sculpted by motion, with each beat punctuated by sharp choreography and daring closeness. It adds a sexy and stylized twist to a normally mundane Brooklyn bodega visit, and it feels like a love letter to both the New York City streets and the dance floor she commands-raw, empowered, and unapologetically hers. The video masterly captures this in one single take.

Justine spoke to People about "YAP" following her recent head-turning red carpet appearance at the 2025 MTV VMAs: "With this new music, I'm focused on just having fun and making music people want to dance to, and that's what this song is. I was working with Channel Tres and Baby Tate the day after someone told me I talked too much, and we ended up with 'YAP.'"

It's only the latest entry in a propulsive growing body of work that sees Justine diving headlong into the intersection of dance and R&B music, which she's built her name on. Most recently, she shared the chic and sass-packed summer heater "Bitch in Ibiza," produced by Kito and Noah Beresin (Skrillex, Aluna) in tribute to the iconic Spanish island that's served as the dance music mecca of the world for decades. Kito followed up with her own bass-addled remix last month.

