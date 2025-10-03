Lainey Wilson Rocks Sold Out Show At Nashville's Bridgestone Arena

(BBR) On the heels of being named host of the 59th Annual CMA Awards, Lainey Wilson performed a sold-out show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena last night as part of her extensive Whirlwind World Tour.

Wilson will return to Bridgestone on November 19 for the CMA Awards ceremony, where she is tied as the most-nominated artist with six nominations: Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (Whirlwind), Single of the Year ("4x4xU"), Song of the Year ("4x4xU") and Music Video of the Year ("Somewhere Over Laredo").

The accolades are just the latest in a series of recent milestones for Wilson, who is highlighted on the 2025 TIME100 Next list, featured as the cover star of Southern Living's November issue and confirmed to headline Stagecoach Festival this spring. Today, she also releases a new version of the holiday classic, "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!," with Bing Crosby.

Known for her electric live performances, Wilson will continue her Whirlwind World Tour through this fall including a sold-out show at New York's Madison Square Garden next Friday, October 10, before embarking on an extensive headline run across Australia and New Zealand next year.

Furthermore, Wilson released the deluxe version of her award-winning album, Whirlwind, earlier this summer via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. In addition to Whirlwind's original 14 songs, the new extended edition features five additional tracks: "Bell Bottoms Up," "King Ranch, King George, King James," "Yesterday, All Day, Every Day," "Peace, Love, and Cowboys" and "Somewhere Over Laredo," which is currently Top 10 at country radio and continuing to climb.

