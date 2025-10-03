Lauren Spencer Smith Unveils New Song 'Thick Skin'

(IR) Fresh off the heels of her latest album THE ART OF BEING A MESS, breakout vocalist and songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith unveils a new song, "Thick Skin."
"I wrote 'Thick Skin' during a time when I felt both anger and power," says Spencer Smith. "It's about realizing that every setback was actually building my strength-that what was meant to break me only made me tougher. My hope is that this song inspires people to embrace their resilience and recognize that true strength is the best revenge."
"Thick Skin" follows the success of her critically acclaimed sophomore album THE ART OF BEING A MESS, out now via Island Records/Republic Records.
Spencer Smith is currently on an extensive tour across Europe, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand, with upcoming stops in Liverpool, Glasgow, Sydney, Melbourne and more.
In February 2026, she'll set out on a 32-date North American headline tour with stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Austin and more.
