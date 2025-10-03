Mariah The Scientist And Kali Uchis Ask 'Is It a Crime?' With New Video

(Epic) Mariah The Scientist has released the highly-anticipated new music video for her latest hit single, the Kali Uchis-featured "Is It a Crime?" The new feature, directed by Claire Bishara, stars both artists and is now playing .

"Is It a Crime" is found on Mariah's chart-topping new album, HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY, which is available now. The "Is It a Crime?" video picks up where the HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY album trailer left off, as Mariah deals with the fallout from the events of the trailer, which included a shooting involving rapper Karrahbooo that marked the early stages of the "war on love."

In "Is It a Crime?," Mariah plays the role of Karrahbooo's lawyer, as she pleads and negotiates with authorities on her client's behalf, leaning fully into the metaphor of the refrain that paces her hit song: "Is it a crime to fall in love, to fall?"

Uchis performs her verse as a prominent member of the defense team, joining Mariah in her desperate efforts to save Karrahboo from her impending legal demise.

The "war on love" has been the central theme of Mariah's HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY campaign, which began with the release of "Burning Blue" and its corresponding, military-themed music video. The music and visuals that have followed that statement have only solidified the validity of Mariah's claim, as she has boldly tackled themes of love found, love lost, and unrequited love with two hit singles and music videos, and an album dedicated to exploring everything in between.

The "Is It a Crime?" video is the latest chapter in a blistering recent stretch for Mariah, who recently performed the song on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and recently accepted a fresh round of RIAA certifications for some of her biggest records. "Burning Blue," the HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY lead single, was certified platinum alongside "Always N Forever," the standout Lil Baby collaboration released in 2020. Mariah also appeared on CBS This Morning today where she discussed her sold-out tour starring and the success of HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY, which debuted at no. 1 on Billboard's R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart, and no. 11 on the Billboard 200.

