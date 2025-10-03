Matisyahu Releases His Eighth Full-Length Studio Album 'Ancient Child'

(Press Here) GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, and genre-blending musician Matisyahu has released his eighth full-length studio album, Ancient Child, via SoundOn.

Ancient Child includes the previously released singles "Son Come Up" featuring Matisyahu's oldest son LAIVY, "Rockin Tempos" featuring Duvbear (his second eldest son), and "Find A Way" as well as new focus track, the dancey "Sound Foundation." The artwork for Ancient Child was designed by renowned visual artist Andrew Cotton, who created original paintings for the album and each focus single, with limited edition prints available for purchase. Stream it here

To support the new album, Matisyahu is hitting the road with his full band on the Ancient Child Tour. The 15-date headlining outing, also featuring an opening set from longtime friend and collaborator Aaron Dugan, begins October 11th in Buffalo and will travel along the East Coast through October 29th.

"As the sun rises and the Ancient Child is released, I hope it will be the backdrop to a new era for our people and the world," shares Matisyahu. "Am Yisrael Chai!"

Ancient Child simultaneously reaches back in time and towards the future, in search of the infinite divine light of redemption. On the 12-song collection, Matisyahu finds himself reconnected with his Jewish identity and spirituality in a world post October 7th. Ancient Child investigates questions about history, identity, and destiny from the humility of a child through the wisdom of the generations' past. The music on Ancient Child is not reggae. It's not rock. It's not hip hop. Like Matisyahu, and the world he tries to create lyrically, it is a melding of various styles and sounds that have been influential from a universe of music the singer has absorbed through more than twenty years as a recording and touring artist. He writes from his experiences about hopes, challenges, and fears, and is only interested in what sonically moves the emotion.

Matisyahu has also launched a weekly YouTube series "Live from the Living Room" where he's diving into the stories behind some of his biggest hits - including "One Day" and "King Without A Crown" - and performing stripped-down versions from his own living room. Today's new episode features the story behind the new song "Sound Foundation" off Ancient Child. More episodes will continue to roll out throughout October here

