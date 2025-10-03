Morgan Wade Delivers Expanded 'The Party Is Over (Recovered)'

() Singer and songwriter Morgan Wade has extended her celebrated recent album The Party is Over (recovered), adding five new tracks for a Deluxe version, available now.

With The Party is Over (recovered) Wade continues the intense exploration of her psyche's recesses. As the project's title notes, a handful of the songs date back to before Wade signed her major-label deal and have been "recovered" here with all-new versions. In a time of self-reflection, Wade revisited her earlier writing sessions to revitalize past songs that still speak to the person she is today. She has also been playing some of her most relatable tracks on the road to sold-out shows across the country. These songs, which so many fans have gravitated to live, are now available for the first time. The Party Is Over (recovered) connects Wade's past and present and breathes new life into her earlier works.

The Deluxe Version goes one step further, adding string-backed takes of the deeply personal "Hardwood Floor" and cover of Radiohead's "Creep." Rounding out the Deluxe offerings are new solo-written tracks "I Didn't Mean To," "Bed Sheets," and "Foolish."

A longtime darling of and champion for independent record stores, Wade will release a special edition translucent purple vinyl for RSD Black Friday that includes the five Deluxe Version tracks. This limited-edition piece, The Party is Over (last call), will be available exclusively for RSD Black Friday on Nov. 28.

