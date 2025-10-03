Noah Cyrus Expands 'I Want My Loved Ones To Go With Me'

(HRPR) GRAMMY nominated artist, songwriter, musician and producer Noah Cyrus has confirmed a Deluxe version of her critically-acclaimed, career-defining sophomore album I Want My Loved Ones To Go With Me, is due on October 10 via RECORDS/Columbia Records.

The newly expanded collection features three previously unheard tracks; a demo version of "way of the world," a new rendition of "Love Is a Canyon" featuring Orville Peck and "If There's a Heaven," featuring Stephen Wilson Jr.

Rooted in Americana, indie folk, and country music, and co-produced by Noah Cyrus alongside trusted collaborators Mike Crosseyand PJ Harding, I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME is an other-worldly, humbling and heartfelt listening experience, mixing ethereal and whispered vocals with full-throated declarations, all tied together by gorgeous organic instrumentation; pedal steel, banjo, dulcimer, mandolin, cellos, and acoustic guitars framing Noah's smoky and distinctive voice.

"For a long time, I couldn't really trust in my own choices. I had to learn how to make decisions for myself and make that transition into adulthood," Noah Cyrus, now 25, says. "But I've found who I am, I know who I am, and this record shows what I had inside me all this time. This album is me."

On I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME Noah Cyrus continues to walk, confident in the knowledge that she's finally found herself.

Noah is currently dazzling live audiences on her SOLD OUT North American headline tour, with remaining stops scheduled in Montreal, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Charlotte, a hometown performance at the renowned Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and more before concluding October 24 in Phoenix.

