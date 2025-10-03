Reba McEntire Expands 'Staring Over' Album For 30th Anniversary

(The GreenRoom) Reba McEntire is celebrating three decades of one of her most cherished projects with the announcement of the 30th anniversary edition of STARTING OVER, out January 23rd.
The anniversary edition features three bonus tracks-including the never-before-released "Heat Wave,"-and marks the album's first-ever vinyl pressing. Released on October 3, 1995, STARTING OVER quickly became a fan favorite and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart.
Certified Platinum by the RIAA, the project showcased Reba's versatility and passion through a collection of songs that held personal significance to her. The album's lead single, "On My Own," was a landmark collaboration that united four powerhouse voices-Reba, Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, and Linda Davis-and remains one of the most memorable moments of her storied career.
Now, with its 30th anniversary, fans can experience STARTING OVER in a new light. Alongside the original tracklist, the expanded edition introduces three bonus recordings, led by "Heat Wave," giving both longtime fans and new listeners a chance to discover another side of Reba's artistry during this pivotal era.
STARTING OVER Tracklist
1. Talking In Your Sleep
2. Please Come To Boston
3. On My Own
4. I Won't Mention It Again
5. You're No Good
6. Ring On Her Finger, Time On Her Hands
7. Five Hundred Miles Away From Home
8. Starting Over Again
9. You Keep Me Hangin' On
10. By The Time I Get To Phoenix
11. Heat Wave
12. Misty Blue
13. Tulsa Time
