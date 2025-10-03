The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Deliver 'Perfection' Visualizer As New Album Arrives

(SRO) The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus have released their sixth album X's For Eyes via Better Noise Music and latest single and video, "Perfection." Against an intense driving rhythm and a big, urgent melody, lead vocalist, guitarist, and founding member Ronnie Winter candidly lays his cards on the table, singing "I like stormy weather" and that "Whatever won't break can make us" with his signature wide-ranging voice.

Winter points out that "Perfection" is "a song about perfect imperfections, about embracing one's flaws and the true beauty that lies within. It's a song about individuality, self-acceptance, and the idea that our scars and imperfections make us who we are. Through the lens of perfectly imperfect, what some might consider to be mistakes, flaws, and shortcomings suddenly become good, beautiful, even desirable. It's a reminder," he adds, "that being perfectly imperfect is something not to hide but to celebrate."

X's For Eyes marks the first full-length album from THE RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS-vocalist Ronnie Winter, his multi-instrumentalist brother Randy Winter, guitarist Josh Burke, bassist Joey Westwood, drummer John Espy, keyboardist Nadeem Salam, and newest member K Enagonio on vocals-as part of a new partnership with Better Noise Music.

"I think that anybody who's been with us the whole time realizes that we've been an activist band since 2006," Winter says. "So when I see X's for eyes, it reminds me of the childhood cartoons, the video games-all those things where this is what happens when you don't do the right thing. You see that character that you know and love, but for three seconds with a bunch of swirling birds over their head and they've got X's for eyes because they made a mistake. They trusted the wrong person, they went in the wrong direction, they chose the wrong path and then POW! Something crazy happens and there's X's for eyes, or 'RIP.' And I just find that has a parallel reality to now."

He continues, "In 2006, we put a song out called 'Face Down,' which was an anti-domestic violence song, which we then toured the country doing everything we could to raise awareness against domestic violence. So that was with song one. And then in 2025, we're just still continuing that narrative of social justice: doing the right thing, treating women properly, as well as men. Just the mistreatment of others. We've broadened that. We've broadened that scope. Racism, homophobia-we try to touch on everything that we wanted to make sure our fans who are coming to our show know that we stand behind. And I think we did that. I really do."

Related Stories

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Reveal 'X's For Eyes' Title Track

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Reveal New Music Video

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Share 'Home Improvement' Video As They Ink New Deal

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Go Behind the Scenes Of The 'Face Down (Symphonic Edition)' Video

News > The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus