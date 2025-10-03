Thrice Return With Their New Album 'Horizons/West'

(BPM) Thrice return with their twelfth studio album, Horizons/West, out now via Epitaph Records. The follow up to the critically acclaimed Horizons/East, the album further expands Thrice's sonic and thematic universe, cementing their reputation as innovators in modern rock.

The Orange County rockers tackle the questions and anxieties of contemporary life through their signature blend of vulnerability, philosophy, and sonic ambition. The album is a journey into the complexities of personal identity, societal manipulation, technological unease, and spiritual awakening, delivered through soaring riffs, layered textures, and introspective lyrics.

Following a career spanning trajectory of constant evolution, Horizons/West showcases a band unafraid to push boundaries while remaining true to their unique voice, offering listeners a record that is as thought provoking as it is sonically dynamic.

"Every time we make a new album, we give it everything we have. We immerse ourselves fully in writing and recording, we have a blast, we pull our hair out a bit, and we come through it all with something we are really proud of. But sometimes you stumble into something special - I think we all feel that with this record," shares frontman Dustin Kensrue. Listen to Horizons/West now here.

