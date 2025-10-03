Tim McGraw Launching Las Vegas Shows

(fcc) Tim McGraw is set to headline a limited engagement at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this December during National Finals Rodeo. Tim McGraw: Live in Vegas will take place on December 4, 6, 12 and 13, 2025.

A longtime Rodeo supporter, McGraw recently brought the first ever rodeo to Nashville with the inaugural Music City Rodeo. He released a heartfelt single performed live at the event "King Rodeo (Live from the Inaugural Music City Rodeo)" which received strong critical praise.

These special, only-in-Las Vegas shows will offer fans a rare chance to experience McGraw perform in an intimate setting, featuring his chart-topping hits and fan favorites spanning more than 30 years of his celebrated career.

