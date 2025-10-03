Ty Herndon Teams With Michael Ray For 'Hands Of A Working Man'

(AristoPR) Groundbreaking country music artist Ty Herndon will release THIRTY, Vol. 1 on October 17, the first installment of his highly anticipated double album project, THIRTY. The new collection celebrates Herndon's three decades in country music with fresh renditions of his biggest hits and select fan favorites-brought to life alongside some of the most powerful voices in country music and beyond.
Today marks the release of the fourth and final single ahead of the album - an updated rendition of Herndon's '90s country classic "Hands of a Working Man," reimagined as a duet with fellow country music chart topper Michael Ray ("Whiskey and Rain", "Think a Little Less").
Written by D. Vincent Williams and Jim Collins and released as the third single from Herndon's album, Big Hopes, the song reached number 5 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart in May 1999.
"Nineties country was really about storytelling, and the second I heard this song, I knew I had to record it for my Dad and all those hardworking men -- and women -- out there who keep our great country running. Michael Ray had once told me that this was one of his Dad's favorite songs, so when it came time to record it for this project, he was my first and only choice -- and man, he brought it to life better than I could have ever imagined for a whole new generation of fans," said Herndon.
The eight-track THIRTY, Vol. 1 honors Herndon's career, beginning with his chart-topping 1995 debut What Mattered Most and revisits signature songs along with "missed hits"-tracks he has long believed could have been major singles. Each track pairs Herndon with a powerhouse collaborator, transforming his most iconic songs into bold new duets that honor-and reimagine-his remarkable legacy.
THIRTY, Vol. 1 Track List:
What Mattered Most | Duet with LeAnn Rimes
Hands of a Working Man | Duet with Michael Ray
A Man Holdin' On (To a Woman Lettin' Go) | Feat. Ashley McBryde
I'd Move Heaven and Earth | Duet with Brooke Eden
Pretty Good Thing | Feat. Joanna Cotten and Shelly Fairchild
Heart Half Empty | Duet with Kristin Chenoweth
She Wants To Be Wanted Again | Duet with Chrissy Metz
Big Hopes | Feat. Alex Schwartz
Ty Herndon Opens Up For His New Memoir 'What Mattered Most '
Ty Herndon and Ashley McBryde To Reimagine 'A Man Holdin' On (To A Woman Lettin' Go)'
Yungblud Launching North American Headline Tour- Megadeth Share 'Tipping Point' Video- Babymetal Share 'from me to u' feat. Poppy Live From the O2 in London- more
Lamb Of God Share First New Single In Three Years 'Sepsis'- Watch The Devil Wears Prada's 'Eyes' Video- Tom Petty Record Store Day Limited Edition Announced- more
Kate Bush - Best of the Other Sides
RockPile: Spotlight on New Releases by Women, Part 1
It's Kid Stuff! A Gift Guide for Children
Reggae Party: Bob Marley Edition
Live: Rise Against Rock Chicago
Gogol Bordello Stream First New Song In Over Three Years 'We Mean It, Man!'
Thrice Return With Their New Album 'Horizons/West'
Ash Deliver New Album 'Ad Astra'
Matisyahu Releases His Eighth Full-Length Studio Album 'Ancient Child'
Yungblud Launching North American Headline Tour
Megadeth Share 'Tipping Point' Video
Babymetal Share 'from me to u' feat. Poppy Video Live From the O2 in London
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Deliver 'Perfection' Visualizer As New Album Arrives