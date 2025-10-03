Ty Herndon Teams With Michael Ray For 'Hands Of A Working Man'

(AristoPR) Groundbreaking country music artist Ty Herndon will release THIRTY, Vol. 1 on October 17, the first installment of his highly anticipated double album project, THIRTY. The new collection celebrates Herndon's three decades in country music with fresh renditions of his biggest hits and select fan favorites-brought to life alongside some of the most powerful voices in country music and beyond.

Today marks the release of the fourth and final single ahead of the album - an updated rendition of Herndon's '90s country classic "Hands of a Working Man," reimagined as a duet with fellow country music chart topper Michael Ray ("Whiskey and Rain", "Think a Little Less").

Written by D. Vincent Williams and Jim Collins and released as the third single from Herndon's album, Big Hopes, the song reached number 5 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart in May 1999.

"Nineties country was really about storytelling, and the second I heard this song, I knew I had to record it for my Dad and all those hardworking men -- and women -- out there who keep our great country running. Michael Ray had once told me that this was one of his Dad's favorite songs, so when it came time to record it for this project, he was my first and only choice -- and man, he brought it to life better than I could have ever imagined for a whole new generation of fans," said Herndon.

The eight-track THIRTY, Vol. 1 honors Herndon's career, beginning with his chart-topping 1995 debut What Mattered Most and revisits signature songs along with "missed hits"-tracks he has long believed could have been major singles. Each track pairs Herndon with a powerhouse collaborator, transforming his most iconic songs into bold new duets that honor-and reimagine-his remarkable legacy.

THIRTY, Vol. 1 Track List:

What Mattered Most | Duet with LeAnn Rimes

Hands of a Working Man | Duet with Michael Ray

A Man Holdin' On (To a Woman Lettin' Go) | Feat. Ashley McBryde

I'd Move Heaven and Earth | Duet with Brooke Eden

Pretty Good Thing | Feat. Joanna Cotten and Shelly Fairchild

Heart Half Empty | Duet with Kristin Chenoweth

She Wants To Be Wanted Again | Duet with Chrissy Metz

Big Hopes | Feat. Alex Schwartz

