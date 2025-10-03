Vance Joy Shares 'Fascination In The Dark' Video

(Atlantic) Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Vance Joy is back today with the release of "Fascination In The Dark," the twin track to the recently released "Divine Feelings."

Both songs are now available as a double A-side titled Divine Feelings/Fascination in the Dark - marking his most anticipated release since his last album In Our Own Sweet Time (2022).

This music was born from a time in his life of both glorious expansion and quiet slowing down, through which he married his dream girl, moved full-time to Barcelona, and welcomed his first child.

Similar to "Divine Feelings," "Fascination In The Dark" also documents a first meeting, but one of a different shade. It's about locking eyes with someone in the haze of a night out and feeling an instant spark; unsure about where the connection will go but ready to find out. "Through the smoke, the wine, the thick conversation/ The pure persuasion, could you be my salvation?" Vance Joy sings about that elusive someone you feel drawn to, energy crackling across a dark bar. It's a song born to be played live, a classic rock track made stadium-sized with horns and a singalong chorus.

The accompanying visual, directed by Bill Bleakley (W.A.M. Bleakley), is the prelude to "Divine Feelings" - the first chance meeting for our modern-Australian Bonnie and Clyde. The storyline follows Erana James (We Are Dangerous, The Wilds, The Changeover) into an outback gas station. With a balaclava-covered face, she passes Tom Wilson (Heartbreak High, Latecomers, Ladies In Black). They lock eyes before she robs the gas station and leaps into his car to escape. What unfolds is a hedonistic love story, as our runaways fall into lustful step alongside each other, camping out under the stars, dancing around the campfire, and causing chaos for outback local businesses. The final shot provides the opening sequence for the twin track "Divine Feelings."

During the release of these two fresh singles, Vance Joy and his band have been wreaking their own kind of havoc across North America, playing to sold out crowds and surprising fans with pop up pub gigs at O'Reilly's in St Johns, Old Mates Pub in New York, Spinster Abbots in St Augustine and a final in LA on October 3 at a surprise location. Fans across the tour have been the first to hear both "Divine Feelings" and "Fascination In The Dark" - with the call and response of "Fascination In The Dark" being a particularly unifying moment for band and fans.

With awe and clarity, Vance Joy has tapped into that marvelous, joyful, and universal experience for his latest pair of songs - "Divine Feelings"/"Fascination in the Dark". These twin tracks chart the thrill of that first encounter with someone extraordinary, again proving the Melbourne-born musician's knack for nailing the great tides of being and love that stir our inner rhythm.

With a new album somewhere on the horizon, for now, dive into "Divine Feelings"/"Fascination in the Dark" to revel in those most heady of human emotions - the possibility of new connection, the flickers of first romance, the thrill of looking towards the future at what just might be.

As Vance Joy ties up his North American tour, Australian fans can catch him at Harvest Rock in Adelaide on 25 October.

