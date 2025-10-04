Alison Wonderland Brings out Her Alter-Ego Whyte Fang For 'XTC'

(Casablanca) Alison Wonderland edges closer to the release of her highly anticipated third studio album GHOST WORLD (now December 5) with today's release of "XTC," a ferocious collaboration with her sinister alter-ego Whyte Fang.

A staple of her explosive 2025 live sets - including recent pop-up parties, performances at Metamorphosis Festival Orlando, and a massive takeover of Mission Beach in San Diego, where thousands of fans showed up in such force that the crowd shut down the beach - "XTC" sees Alison returning to her trap-heavy roots. Built on crunchy kick drums and head-snapping rim shots, the track culminates in an ecstatic, moshpit-ready anthem that captures the raw, unfiltered energy that has become synonymous with Wonderland's most visceral work.

In a self-directed music video featuring a motley crew of friends, family, and outcasts, Alison brings the chaotic spirit of "XTC" to life. On the collaboration with her alter ego Whyte Fang, Alison says: "This was the only song on the album that I was forced to collab with someone I didn't like, it was one of the worst creative experiences of my life and I never want to work with Whyte Fang again!"

Written during a period of deep personal transformation, GHOST WORLD (out December 5) reflects the community Alison has built over a decade in electronic music: a space for outsiders, ravers, and realists alike. It's a love letter to creating your own world to survive - and thrive - while dancing through the pain, staying connected, and showing up for yourself and your people.

"I often feel like I'm wandering this earth trying to find my home, both artistically and personally," says Alison. "Sometimes it feels like the search will never end. I want people to know that while you're on that search, there is a place of refuge here for you, with us, in Ghost World."

The project follows 2022's LONER and expands Alison's universe with boundaryless sound, cinematic production, and fearless emotional storytelling. Across 14 tracks, GHOST WORLD is Alison's most varied, confident, and decidedly on-the-pulse collection to date, including a few soon-to-be-revealed collaborations to surprise fans.

Related Stories

Alison Wonderland Teams With Erick The Architect, Memba, And Quix For 'Psycho' Single

Alison Wonderland Announces New Album 'Ghost World'

Alison Wonderland Premiering 'Get Started' Video Tonight

Alison Wonderland Release Loner The Remixes EP

News > Alison Wonderland