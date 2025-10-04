Carter Faith Takes Fans To 'Cherry Valley' With Debut Album

(MCA) Rising Nashville star named Music Row's 2025 Discovery Artist of the Year Carter Faith shares her highly anticipated debut album, Cherry Valley, via Gatsby Records/MCA.

Reflecting on the debut project, Carter shares, "It feels surreal to say that Cherry Valley is finally out into the world. Me and everyone who have worked on this record have truly put our entire hearts into this music and creative. I feel like Cherry Valley has brought magic into my life, I love this album and am proud that it is my debut record."

The release follows news of Carter's forthcoming acting debut, as she's set to star alongside Academy Award-winner Jessica Chastain in Netflix's upcoming film Heartland. It also comes after a string of previously unveiled album singles including "Bar Star," accompanied by a music video starring Academy Award-winner Billy Bob Thornton, which debuted to enthusiastic acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard and Entertainment Tonight.

Cherry Valley is a document of Carter's time in Nashville, working chronologically through her breakout successes and gut-punching breakups, new loves and family dustups. It's named for an imagined place, a road sign Carter once saw that came to signify her creative home, a sweet spot where her old school influences like Tammy Wynette, Nancy Sinatra, Pet Sounds and Revolver meet today's country. The album synthesizes all that into a signature Carter Faith sound.

The songs on Cherry Valley span Carter's journey from her North Carolina hometown to Nashville, with all the heartbreak, triumph and hazy nights in between. Carter and longtime producer Tofer Brown spent two years crafting tracks for the album before finally entering the studio in 2024 to lay it down. All the while, Carter was working relentlessly to climb the ranks of country music, signing to MCA and Universal Music Publishing Group, gracing the Opry stage a dozen times, sharing stages with idols like Willie Nelson, and racking up hundreds of millions of streams.

Following her Stagecoach debut and runs with Ella Langley and Carly Pearce, Carter joined Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild on the stage of the 18th Academy of Country Music Honors for a duet of "Lies Lies Lies" written by ACM Songwriter of the Year, Jessie Jo Dillon. Carter is currently on the road as part of Noah Cyrus' extensive I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me tour and will finish off the year supporting Kelsea Ballerini this winter. See below for full routing, and the "Betty" video, or stream the new album here.

October 4-Montreal, QC-MTELUS†

October 7-Boston, MA-Citizens House of Blues†

October 8-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Paramount†

October 10-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore Philadelphia†

October 11-Silver Spring, MD-The Fillmore†

October 13-Charlotte, NC-The Fillmore Charlotte†

October 15-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium†

October 17-Atlanta, GA-Tabernacle†

November 15-Red Bull Jukebox-Nashville, TN

December 6-Sydney, AU-ICC Sydney Theatre§

December 7-Melbourne, AU-Margaret Court Arena§

December 10-Melbourne, AU-Margaret Court Arena§

December 11-Melbourne, AU- Margaret Court Arena§

December 13-Brisbane, AU-Brisbane Entertainment Centre§

†with Noah Cyrus

§with Kelsea Ballerini

Related Stories

Carter Faith Surprises Fans With Billy Bob Thornton Bonus To Her New Song 'Bar Star'

News > Carter Faith