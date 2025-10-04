Dermot Kennedy Shares 'Melodies' From Nobody Wants This Season 2 Soundtrack

(BT) Dermot Kennedy has shared his emotive new song, "Melodies," out today on The Core Records/ Interscope Records. "Melodies" appears on the forthcoming Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack from the hit Netflix series, set for release on October 23rd. "Nobody Wants This" starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody returns for its second season to Netflix on October 23rd.
Known for his poetic lyricism and powerful vocals, "Melodies" is poised to resonate with new audiences and old fans alike. The song bears Dermot's signature authentic sound and moving storytelling. Co-written by Savan Kotecha, Carl Falk, Peter Svensson and Lewis Capaldi, "Melodies" is a poignant ballad of longing and recapturing the passion of a diminished love. Dermot sings, "Cuz you deserve melodies, more than just words, and I'll always love you, that's why it hurts. We used to sing symphonies, but now we can't carry a tune, I wanna hear melodies the way I used to."
This fall, Dermot embarks on a sold-out North American tour performing in intimate venues as a nod to his busking days. On previous tours he's played in such iconic venues as London's O2 Arena and New York City's Madison Square Garden. For this run, the stripped back performances will reflect the tone of the more up-close and personal settings. Fans can expect an interactive experience showcasing favorites from Dermot's discography, along with new material including the starkly beautiful, "Let Me In" released earlier this year, co-written and produced by Gabe Simon (Noah Kahan, Lana Del Rey, Anderson Paak).
