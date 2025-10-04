Elton John & Brandi Carlile Releasing 'Who Believes In Angels? Live At The London Palladium' For RSD

(IC) Earlier this year, Elton John & Brandi Carlile took the stage at the legendary London Palladium for a one-night-only concert special, An Evening With Elton John and Brandi Carlile.

The five-star rated performance celebrated the release of their critically acclaimed collaborative album Who Believes In Angels?, which has since been heralded as one of the best albums of 2025. Now, for the first time ever, fans can experience the full set from the historic night - Who Believes In Angels? Live At The London Palladium will be available exclusively on vinyl for Record Store Day Black Friday 2025.

The show featured unforgettable live renditions of brand-new tracks off their newly released album, alongside beloved classics from Elton and Brandi's catalogs. The Who Believes In Angels? Live At The London Palladium Record Store Day vinyl includes the live debuts of songs from the album including "Swing For The Fences," "Little Richard's Bible" and "You Without Me." The pair were accompanied by a sensational live band featuring Chad Smith (drums - Red Hot Chili Pepper), Andrew Watt (producer of Who Believes In Angels?, and musical director and guitar), The Hanseroth Twins (guitar and bass), Josh Klinghoffer (keyboard - Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beck), Andrew Ross (saxophone) and Graeme Flowers (trumpet).

Releasing on November 28th, the one LP will include the complete 10-song setlist from the March 26th London Palladium concert, as well as exclusive live concert photography and a collectible fold-out original concert poster.

Watch the live performance of the title track "Who Believes In Angels?" from the London Palladium show below:

