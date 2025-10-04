Emily Ann Roberts Strolls Down 'Memory Lane' With New EP

(SMN) Emily Ann Roberts is taking listeners for a stroll down Memory Lane today with her new EP, out now. "So much of the inspiration behind the music I write is based upon memories from my life. From falling in love with country music as a child, to the past 10 years of pursing it professionally, I have so many memories I turn back to," shared Roberts. "Though all seven of these songs are not based on specific true events in my life, the feeling behind them is always drawn from that real place. I hope this EP takes you down Memory Lane as you listen."

From the honky-tonk heartbreaker title track to vengeful closer "Bus to Augusta," Roberts' lyrical craftsmanship shines through. With her delicate twang and crystal-clear timbre, she brings to life vivid characters throughout, including "Jack & Jill Daniel's," a classic story song that tells an imagined backstory for the man from Lynchburg. Billboard celebrated the track, "further builds Roberts's reputation as a stellar singer-songwriter, with a voice and perspective wholly her own."

Memory Lane also features "Easy Does it," "The Fence," and "Scratching Out A Living," which Roberts debuted earlier this year. The trio of songs has been widely celebrated, with accolades from Billboard, American Songwriter, Country Now, Country Central, and more. Rounding out the tracklist is new fan favorite "Pretty In Pink."

Recently named to Nashville Briefing's Artists to Watch class of 2025, Roberts has been on the road throughout the year with superstars Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, and Megan Moroney on their respective tours in addition to her own headline dates.

