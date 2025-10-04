Flogging Molly Reveal Salty Dog Cruise 2026 Lineup

(BHM) Flogging Molly and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, are very happy to announce Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise 2026, sailing October 25-30, 2026, from Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Jewel.

First Round Presale Sign-Ups are available now through October 9 at 11:59 pm (ET). Final Round Presale Sign-Ups will conclude October 14 at 11:59 pm (ET). Public On-Sales begin October 16 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively at here.

Bookings are available for just $100 down per person when they make reservations before February 25, 2026, or while cabins last. Also, an Early Bird Perk program is available for all guests who book during the presale period. Guests who book during this period can save $100 per cabin.

Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise 2026 marks the first announced date for Flogging Molly following founding frontman Dave King's illness earlier this year. Though Flogging Molly were forced to cancel all 2025 tour dates, the cruise sailed on as planned despite Dave and Bridget's absence. Highlights of the sold-out voyage included Flogging Molly members performing a number of traditional Irish music sets as well as a very special Pool Deck "mega-medley" that saw members of other bands on the Salty Dog Cruise play once-in-a-lifetime covers of Flogging Molly songs and other punk rock favorites. The community of fans, cruisers, and artists came together and made the event unforgettable, and Dave and the band are excited to give back.

Thankfully, 2026 will once again see King and Flogging Molly hosting and headlining five days of non-stop music, mayhem, and unforgettable adventure as their beloved Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise charts a new course to Cozumel, Mexico, and Norwegian Cruise Line's own paradise, Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. Flogging Molly will be joined onboard by a hand-picked selection of all-star special guests, including Bad Religion, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, The Adicts, Lucero, Spiritual Cramp, Death of Guitar Pop, The Kilograms, Beans on Toast, Pi-ata Protest, The Rumjacks, The Crombies, Catbite, Hoist The Colors, The Inciters, and more to be announced. As always, Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise 2026 will offer a fully immersive vacation experience stacked with intimate live performances, unforgettable collaborations, curated activities, and so much more.

"Hey, Salty Dog 2026 shipmates - Bridget and I are really looking forward to seeing you all," said Dave King. "It's just what the doctor ordered!"

The Norwegian Jewel will feature all the amenities needed to make Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise 2026 the most energized and exciting adventure at sea imaginable, with fully stocked bars on (almost) every corner, tasty dining experiences, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Jewel Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and so much more.

Beyond the onboard experience, Salty Dog Cruisers will have the chance to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime shore excursion in Cozumel, Mexico (renowned for fantastic fishing, snorkeling, and diving opportunities, and exploring historic Mayan ruins) and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas (offering gorgeous white sand beaches, ideal for snorkeling and swimming with pigs). Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

