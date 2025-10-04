.

Forest Blakk Recruits Christina Perri To Help Celebrate 'If You Love Her' 5th Anniversary

10-04-2025
(AR) Forest Blakk celebrates the 5-year anniversary of his smash hit single "If You Love Her" with a special 5-track EP, available now via Atlantic Records. The collection is highlighted by a newly surfaced duet version with multi-platinum singer/songwriter Christina Perri.

"It is hard to believe it has been five years since I first released 'If You Love Her.' During that time, the song has taken on a life of its own, connecting to so many people's stories. What most people don't know is that Christina Perri and I recorded a duet version not long after the original was released. I've kept it close all this time, never sure if it would be heard. Releasing it now on the anniversary feels like revealing a chapter of the song's history that has been missing." - FOREST BLAKK

Having amassed over 700 million streams, the 2020 breakout Platinum-certified single earned Forest his official US chart debut on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart, his national US TV debut on ABC's Live with Kelly & Ryan, top 30 placement on the Hot AC radio chart & saw the singer/songwriter also collaborate with Meghan Trainor on a stunning duet version.

