Gary LeVox And Akon Stream 'Hold The Umbrella (Party Mix)'

(BMA) Gary LeVox, Rascal Flatts' frontman, is back with global superstar Akon to build on May's breakout hit "Hold The Umbrella" with the "Hold The Umbrella (Party Mix)" arriving October 3rd. Following overwhelming fan response to the original track, this brand-new release adds a fresh twist while complementing the global hit, and it's set to take the celebration global!

"Hold The Umbrella (Party Mix)" builds on collaborations with two Latin music giants: De La Ghetto, a reggaeton star with more than 20M monthly listeners and a string of Billboard hits, and Fernando & Sorocaba, Brazil's pioneering sertanejo duo, Latin Grammy winners and arena-filling icons. Their contributions elevated "Hold The Umbrella" into a cross-cultural anthem.

Originally released on May 16, "Hold The Umbrella" has quickly become an international anthem, garnering over 3 million streams worldwide, 3.2 million YouTube views, and 4.3 million TikTok views, with more than 134,000 engagements. Proving to be a true global vibe, the track continues to soar with Brazil shining as a powerhouse market, fueling 22% of Spotify activity, landing in 4 of the Top 10 cities, and delivering incredible fan energy. On TikTok, Brazilian creators have already generated 300K views and an astounding 15M+ reach, and the numbers keep climbing!

The collaboration began when LeVox crossed paths with Akon on the nationally syndicated music television show THE SONG, presented by Hard Rock. Their instant creative chemistry sparked a unique blend of country, pop, and R&B, guided by the expertise of mega-producers Rudy Perez and Mickey Jack Cones. The music video was filmed at the beautiful Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, as well as at the BIG MACHINE 20th anniversary party on Broadway in front of the Hard Rock Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee.

"I am so excited and blessed to be on the song with one of the GREATS! Brought this record to another level that is mind-blowing. I'm grateful for my boy jumping in on this thing with me. We are excited to drop this around the world together, and bring every genre, culture and people from around the world together through this song. It just makes you move and want to grab a coconut cup, fill it up but... 'HOLD THE UMBRELLA.' Hope you love it as much as we did makin' it for ya," exclaims LeVox.

"International artists as we are, we always look for that moment where we can collaborate, because I've been trying to collaborate like this all my life and trying to find a way to fit country into my repertoire," says singer, songwriter and producer, AKON.

With this upcoming release, Gary LeVox and Akon aim to build on the momentum of the original, offering fans a fresh interpretation while keeping the song's signature uplifting energy. The "Hold The Umbrella (Party Mix)" is here to amplify the fun, keep the world dancing, and make sure this project rolls on stronger than ever.

