Josh Groban To Deliver 'Hidden Gems' Next Month

(2b) Off the heels of his back to back sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl, Tony, EMMY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban has announced Hidden Gems, arriving November 14th via Reprise Records.

To herald the announcement, Josh has shared the first offering from the upcoming project, a brand-new song "The Constant," available now on all DSPs. The stunning collaboration written by Josh and the acclaimed songwriting duo Pasek and Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land) arrives alongside a lyric video. It's a beautiful addition to this collection of rare treasures, offering something fresh while honoring the songs fans have cherished for years.

On the new project, Groban comments, "Hidden Gems is a giant thank you to my fans for keeping these songs in their hearts my whole career. While each of their releases were limited, these tracks were never any less meaningful for me or for them. I'm also so excited to release a brand new song called The Constant that I wrote with Pasek & Paul that truly represents how grateful I am to have this music, and my listeners, every single day. We are the constant!"

Hidden Gems is a special collection that brings together ten of his fans' most beloved and rare tracks - many of which have never been available on streaming platforms. In addition to his brand new song "The Constant," Hidden Gems includes fan-favorite deep cuts like "Signs," co-written with Toby Gad and Bernie Herms, and "Everything You Needed," a stirring ballad given to Josh by Sia. Other highlights include "Smile," Josh's take on the Charlie Chaplin classic that he's performed around the world, and "Konosaki No Michi," the closing theme from a major 2012 Japanese drama - a track that holds personal significance, as Josh sang in Japanese, a language he studied in high school. Also featured are "With You" and "My Heart Was Home Again," recorded for a limited-edition Hallmark Valentine's Day CD, as well as "Remember" from the film TROY, and a Spanish-language duet version of "Broken Vow" with Arturo Sandoval. The album closes with "Empty Sky," a raw, late-night studio recording with Steve Jordan, Isaiah Sharkey, and Pino Palladino - an early Elton John song, and a rare glimpse of Josh live on upright piano. Hidden Gems is a heartfelt gift to fans, a curated collection of special songs that now, finally, can be heard around the world. The full track list is included below.

Up next, Josh's Find Your Light Foundation will be hosting their annual Find Your Light Benefit Concert for Arts Education taking place on Wednesday, October 8th at Jazz at Lincoln Center in NY. Hosted by Josh, the unforgettable evening will celebrate the vital role that arts education plays in the health and well-being of our nation's youth, and feature performances and appearances from Ben Folds, Norah Jones, Renee Fleming, Terence Blanchard, Jordan Fisher, Elmo and Ernie (from Sesame Street), and many more. This year alone, the Find Your Light Foundation has supported nearly 200 arts education organizations in 33 states, enabled 300,000 youth access to arts education, donated $1.25 Million to arts education, and tirelessly advocated for arts education programs where they are needed most. Last year's benefit concert raised a record of 1.4 Million dollars to help provide arts education to students around the country.

Earlier this year, Josh reflected on an incredible body of work, sharing Gems and its Deluxe Edition. Encompassing over two decades of definitive anthems, Gems traces Groban's impact on popular culture throughout his illustrious career. Among many highlights, the 18-track collection boasts the 3x-Platinum signature anthem "You Raise Me Up," Billboard Adult Contemporary #1 "To Where You Are", the Beauty and the Beast Original Motion Picture Soundtrack standout "Evermore", as well as fan favorite show stopping renditions of "Over The Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz, "Pure Imagination" from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, and Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water." Gems (Deluxe Edition) featured 23 additional songs including some of Josh's beloved duets, such as "Run" with Sarah McLachlan, "99 Years" with Jennifer Nettles, and "We Will Meet Once Again" with Andrea Bocelli, alongside additional fan-favorites "River," "I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)," "Broken Vow," and "Remember When It Rained."

Earlier this summer, Josh lit up the Las Vegas strip with his sold-out, exclusive five-night run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with his hits-focused production, Josh Groban: Gems - Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement. He also returned to host the 16th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony for the second time.

HIDDEN GEMS TRACKLISTING

1. The Constant

2. Signs

3. Everything You Needed

4. The Mystery Of Your Gift (featuring Brian Byrne and the American Boychoir)

5. Smile

6. With You

7. My Heart Was Home Again

8. Konosaki No Michi

9. Remember (with Tanja Tzarovska)

10. Solo Esta Soledad (with Arturo Sandoval)

11. Empty Sky

