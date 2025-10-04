Twinnie Receives Two British Country Music Association Award Nominations

(AP) Big things are happening for everyone's favorite Gypsy Cowgirl, Twinnie! The internationally acclaimed country-pop artist has earned two nominations at the 2025 British Country Music Association (BCMA) Awards, securing recognition as a contender for Best Female Artist as well as Best Single for her song "Hypothetically."

From breakout newcomers to seasoned trailblazers, the BCMA Awards shine a spotlight on the talent driving British country music forward. Winners will be revealed at the BCMA Awards Night in 2026, typically hosted at the legendary Cavern Club in Liverpool. The event promises a day of live music and celebration, with past ceremonies featuring performances by top UK artists including Emilia Quinn, Mim Grey, Taff Rapids, and Wood Burnt Red. Voting for official BCMA members is now open until October 21, 2025.

Blending the heart of country storytelling with pop sensibilities, Twinnie has carved out a reputation as one of the UK's most dynamic and innovative voices. 'Hypothetically,' which was debuted by the Daily Mail and has quickly become a fan favorite, further solidifies her reputation for combining lyrical honesty with captivating production.

"I'm incredibly honored to be recognized by the British Country Music Association," said Twinnie. "Hypothetically has been such a special song for me and my fans, and to also be nominated as Best Female Artist is truly humbling."

Adding to the momentum, Twinnie will take the spotlight in a major three-part BBC Two documentary, 'Rob Brydon's Honky Tonk Road Trip,' airing Sunday, October 5. In the first episode, Twinnie gives Rob a tour of Nashville and even teaches him the two-step. The series also features appearances from Luke Combs, Bill Anderson, Marty Stuart, and Lainey Wilson, placing Twinnie among some of the biggest names in the genre. With BBC Two reaching 34 million monthly viewers, the documentary is poised to bring Twinnie's talent to an even wider audience.

Hot on the heels of her new single "Don't Need A Cowboy," Twinnie has announced her upcoming "Dirt Road Disco Tour." Pre-sale sign ups for the shows are open now, with general on-sale October 10 to coincide with the single's release.

Dirt Road Disco Tour Dates:

21st March 2026 - The Lexington, London

27th March 2026 - Stereo, Glasgow

28th March 2026 - The Crescent, York

29th March 2026 - The Deaf Institute, Manchester

4th April 2026 - Komedia Studio, Brighton

