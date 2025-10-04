Tyce Delk Delivers New Love Song 'As Long As I Got You'

(MPG) Tyce Delk shared his new single "As Long As I Got You" via River House Artists. The track is a fun, classic country love song that celebrates the simple truth that life feels unstoppable when you've got the right person by your side.

Stream "As Long As I Got You"

"I hope fans can listen to this song and think about their significant other," says Delk. "I wrote this song right after getting married and wanted a fun/feel-good love song and this song completely was what I wanted."

Delk's debut single, the blues-tinged country ballad "Adaline," has already made waves since releasing this summer, surpassing an impressive one million streams in just the first week. "As Long As I Got You" follows his other recent single "Can't Recall," which was praised by Country Central who exclaimed, "Every so often, country music is graced with a voice capable of carrying immense emotion in a single note. Tyce Delk is quickly carving out his place amongst country's most compelling new voices. His voice carries a rich, full quality that feels soaked in emotion, often telling half the story with just the ache in his vocals.... With just two songs out, Tyce Delk has already positioned himself as one of country music's most promising new voices, and it's clear this is only the beginning for him."

Rooted deeply in Eastern New Mexico agriculture and tradition, Delk is a fourth-

generation farmer, rancher, and musician whose soulful storytelling springs from a lifetime

of wide-open skies and family heritage. Growing up amidst the rhythms of crops and cattle,

and the melodies of swing-era music passed down through generations, Tyce's artistic

identity is steeped in generational legacy.

Delk has a number of headline tour dates coming up with some select dates opening for Hudson Westbrook. See full list and details below.

Tour Dates:

October 8 - Abilene, TX | Betty Rose

October 11 - Nacogdoches, TX | Banita Creek Hall

October 17 - Goldthwaite, TX | Goldthwaite Music Festival

October 23 - Tulsa, OK | Mercury Lounge

October 24 - Stephenville, TX | Twisted J

October 25 - Jarrell, TX | Cactus and Cantina Coffeehouse

October 31 - Little Rock, AR | First Security Amphitheater (Supporting Hudson Westbrook)

November 6 - Conroe, TX | The Table

November 14 - El Paso, TX | Lowbrow Palace

November 15 - Christoval, TX | Cooper's BBQ Live!

November 30 - Johnson City, TX | Farmhouse Winery

December 13 - Las Vegas, NV | The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (Supporting Hudson Westbrook)

