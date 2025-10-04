Waylon Jennings' 'Songbird' Album Now Streaming

(BHM) 3x GRAMMY Award-winner Shooter Jennings is very proud to unveil Songbird, the first of three completely new albums worth of previously unheard material by his legendary father, Waylon Jennings, available everywhere now via Son of Jessi/Thirty Tigers.

Compiled and mixed by Shooter Jennings at Hollywood, CA's hallowed Sunset Sound Studio 3, Songbird collects recordings produced between 1973 and 1984 in various studios by Waylon Jennings and his longtime drummer and co-producer Richie Albright, featuring members of his indelible backing band, The Waylors, including Albright and renowned pedal steel guitarist Ralph Mooney, along with such special guests as Tony Joe White, Jessi Colter, and more.

The album was first unveiled earlier this summer with the first single and title track, Jennings' tender version of Fleetwood Mac's "Songbird," available everywhere alongside an official music video streaming now at YouTube.

"Songbird" - which features newly recorded backing vocals from contemporary country stars Elizabeth Cook and Ashley Monroe - was met by widespread applause from such publications as Rolling Stone, Consequence of Sound, Billboard, Stereogum, Variety, American Songwriter, Parade, Whiskey Riff, and Holler, the latter of which raved, "Waylon Jennings' version of the Rumours classic is nothing short of perfect. With a softly sighing pedal steel and a plaintive piano, Waylon's baritone sounds as crisp and warm as it does on any of the songs from his enduring back catalogue as he breathes another new life into a song that's become a timeless rock favorite to so many music lovers over the years." Stream the album here and watch the "Songbird" video below:

