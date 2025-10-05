Brandon Wisham Gives 'Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town' A Country Rock Makeover

(IC) South Carolina-bred singer/songwriter Brandon Wisham gets set for the holiday season with a high-octane rendition of the all-time Christmas classic "Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town."

As the latest in a long line of country stars to cover the beloved tune (including Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Randy Travis, and more), Wisham breathes new life into the nearly-century-old standard with his soulful form of country-rock.

Produced by Matt Geroux (Just Jayne, Josh Ross), the 22-year-old artist's take on "Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town" abounds in bright piano lines, hip-shaking rhythms, and incendiary guitar work (including a truly epic solo at the bridge). In a nod to the iconic 1975 live version from Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Wisham closes out the track with a guitar-led melody from "Jingle Bells" - ultimately making for a must-have addition to your holiday-party playlist.

The follow-up to "Whiskey's Whisperin'" (a timeless country drinking song released last month), Wisham's version of "Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town" spotlights the supreme vocal talents and force-of-nature energy that have made him one of the most dynamic new voices in country. Since making his debut with the Southern rock-fueled "Back Together" (a March release hailed as a "stunning showcase of his raw, unfiltered artistry" by All Country News), the Nashville-based musician has built up an impressive catalog that includes his introspective coming-of-age anthem "Growin' Up," the blazing country-rock banger "She's Good," and "Better Than The Day" (his first feature on SiriusXM's The Highway, who also named him a "Highway Find").

As revealed last week, Wisham will make his debut at leading country music festival Stagecoach in 2026, joining a star-packed lineup that includes the likes of Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman (Wisham's repeat collaborator and former tourmate). Known for his impassioned live show, Wisham is now on the road as support for Austin Snell and will next join Lakeview for a nationwide run of dates. From there, he'll head north and play a series of select dates with Nate Smith in Canada.

